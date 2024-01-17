Weapons For Ukraine: Kuleba Calls On West To Share Knowledge In Field Of Technology

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Western partners not only to increase the production of weapons for Ukraine but also to ensure the exchange of knowledge in the technology field.

This opinion was expressed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, during a speech at the Ukrainian House in Davos, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"I understand that weapons production is not a popular topic among voters in many Western countries, but there are times to be pacifists and times to be armed pacifists. These are the times now," Kuleba said.

The Foreign Minister noted that politically, everyone supports the increase in military production, but some do not want to share technologies.

"We have to dramatically increase the amount and ensure coordination, knowledge exchange, etc.," the foreign minister emphasized.

