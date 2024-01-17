L&T Construction Railway Business Group Awarded Mega Order To Build Electrification System Works For Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, January 16 , 2024: The Railways Strategic Business Group of L&T Construction has secured a Mega Contract from an authorised Japanese agency to construct 508 Route Km of High-Speed Electrification System Works (Package No: EW 1) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project, popularly referred to as the Bullet Train Project.



The scope of this package includes Design, Manufacture, Supply, Construction, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 2 x 25 kV Power Supply Electrification System including Traction Substations, High Speed Overhead Equipment and MV/LV Power Distribution Equipment Works on Design-Build Lump Sum Price basis.



It is a first of its kind railway electrification project for India involving the implementation of Japanese Shinkansen High Speed Electrification Technology with sophisticated equipment including Heavy Compound Catenary System, Change Over Switches etc.



Upon completion, this electrification system will enable trains to travel at speeds of up to 320 KMPH.



This project is being funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and is being implemented by an authorised Japanese agency acting for and on behalf of National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL).



L&T is India\'s leading player in the Railway Electrification domain possessing expertise across various types of Electrification Systems i.e., Conventional 1X25 kV system, high rise and low-rise 2X25 kV System for Mainline & Freight Railways, 25 kV AC Rigid & Flexible Overhead Catenary Systems for Metros, 750/1500 V DC Overhead Catenary systems for Metros & LRTs, Special Japanese type Feeder Messenger Systems for DC Overhead Electrification, DC Third Rail Electrification systems etc.



Commenting on this win, L&T Chairman & Managing Director Mr S N Subrahmanyan said \"This MAHSR Systems Package is critical for the success of the Bullet Train Project. Proud to say that this win shall place L&T\'s Railways Business amongst the top global Railway System Integrators covering Mainline, Metro and High-Speed Rail segments. This success on top of the earlier Trackworks & Civil Packages reflects the customer\'s and the Japanese government\'s huge trust on L&T\'s design and execution capabilities. Realization of MAHSR Project will change the paradigm of long-distance transportation in the country.\"



Adding to this, Mr Rajeev Jyoti, Advisor to Chairman & Managing Director for Railways Business said \"This is the largest single railway electrification project order ever placed in India. Our Railways Business is now in a unique position to leverage our strengths in design, procurement, construction capabilities as well as our relationship with various Japanese stakeholders for successful execution. The experience & technology transfer from this project shall help L&T in developing credentials for such future High Speed Rail projects in India and abroad.\"



L&T is currently executing various electrification projects in India and abroad including Mauritius LRT, Dhaka Metro, Western & Eastern DFCCs, Mumbai Metro, Agra Metro, Chennai Metro and Indian railway projects. It has earlier successfully delivered various Electrification Projects for Indian Mainline Railways and Metros.



L&T is currently executing several Civil Viaduct, Station Packages, Track & Depot Packages and Special Steel Bridges Packages for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project.



