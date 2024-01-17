GD Goenka University Appoints Dr. Kim Menezes As Vice Chancellor For Comprehensive Academic Transformation In Line With NEP 2020

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, Jan 16, 2024: GD Goenka University proudly announces the exceptional leadership of Dr. Kim Menezes as its Vice Chancellor, a position she holds with distinction.



In her transformative role, Dr. Kim Menezes is set to lead GD Goenka University into a new era of academic excellence, innovation, and global prominence. Her strategic initiatives encompass a comprehensive approach to various key areas:



Aligning with the Vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Dedicated to the national cause, Dr. Menezes is committed to aligning GD Goenka University with the Government's Vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Her leadership will play a pivotal role in steering the university to lead from the front in achieving the goals outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.



Academic Prowess and Research Contributions: With a Ph.D. in Applied Statistics from the University of Texas at Austin, Dr. Menezes possesses a solid academic foundation. Her prolific publication record in esteemed academic journals covers diverse topics such as workforce dynamics, luxury brand perceptions, and leadership succession planning. Prior to joining academia, Dr. Menezes accumulated a decade of industry experience with global brands in the US, and subsequently served as Dean of Management Studies at GD Goenka University. Her proficiency in research and development, coupled with a keen understanding of market dynamics, brings a valuable industry perspective to the academic arena at GD Goenka University.



Comprehensive Academic Oversight: Dr. Menezes will take charge of all schools at GD Goenka University, implementing strategic initiatives to enhance academic rigor, innovation, and excellence across the institution.



Strengthening the Academic Ecosystem: Her visionary leadership aims to fortify the university's academic ecosystem, ensuring a dynamic and progressive learning environment for students and faculty.



Student Life Enhancement: Dr. Menezes is committed to shaping a vibrant student life experience, fostering a holistic educational journey that goes beyond the classroom.



Introduction of New Programmes: She will actively drive the introduction of innovative academic programs, aligning them with industry needs and global standards.



Industry Partnerships: Dr. Menezes will foster and expand industry partnerships, creating avenues for collaborative research, internships, and placement opportunities for students.



Student Welfare Initiatives: Ensuring the well-being of students is a top priority, and Dr. Menezes will work towards implementing comprehensive student welfare programs.



Placement Advancements: With her industry insights, Dr. Menezes will focus on enhancing placement prospects for students, ensuring they are well-prepared for successful careers.



Global Collaborations with Universities: She will actively seek and establish global collaborations with other universities of eminence, providing students with opportunities for international exposure and experiences.



Under Dr. Kim Menezes' dynamic leadership, GD Goenka University is poised for a new era of academic excellence, innovation, and global prominence



Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director of GD Goenka Group expressed a warm welcome to Dr. Kim Menezes, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Kim Menezes to GD Goenka University. Her rich blend of academic prowess and industry experience aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing a world-class education. In her previous role as Dean of Management Studies at GDGU, she orchestrated fine academic leadership and we are confident that GD Goenka University will continue to thrive as a hub of academic excellence and innovation under her guidance." About GD Goenka University



Established in 2013 and located in Gurugram, Delhi NCR, GD Goenka University is a leading multi-disciplinary institution of higher education. Established with a vision to redefine education and empower the next generation of thought leaders, the university rooted in a rich heritage of culture and armed with a forward-looking approach, offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes that transcend traditional boundaries and equip our students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in an ever-evolving global economy. Committed to academic rigor, research and innovation, and holistic development, the university is dedicated to nurturing intellectual curiosity, fostering creativity, and producing socially responsible global citizens.



A forerunner in implementing best-practices of the NEP 2020, the university operates 10 schools and hosts a diverse body of 6000+ students and 11000+ alumni from over 45 countries. It is recognised by UGC and BCI, and is a member of prestigious national and international organisations including Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and International Association of Universities (IAU). It is recognized by QS IGUAGE as a "Diamond" rated University for teaching and learning.



The university is located on a 60-acre sustainable campus and features state-of-the-art facilities including smart classrooms, research and design labs, experience centres, sports facilities of international scale including a shooting range and a half-Olympic size swimming pool and world-class airconditioned hostels.



