National Stock Exchange Launches New Investor Portal

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 16 January 2024 : National Stock Exchange (NSE) in collaboration with Cogencis Information Services Ltd has launched Beta version of Investor Portal cogencis to help investors make informed decisions.



The portal aims to provide an easy-to-use and intuitive interface to navigate seamlessly for seeking information about listed companies. The system will aggregate information from publicly available relevant and reliable sources. The portal will also provide investors with a tool to conduct due diligence, track the market performance and screen for information.



The Beta Phase of the portal has been launched today. Feedback from investors will enable further improvement in navigation experience of the portal. Investors can mail their feedback/suggestion to ....



Key Features of the portal:



Â· Real Time Updates: Up-to-the-minute data in terms of key indices, stock movements, latest news, upcoming IPOs etc. for making informed decisions.



Â· User Friendly interface: An intuitive interface that makes navigating the portal seamless, catering to both seasoned investors and those new to the market to engage with the information, charts and graphs, enhancing the overall user experience.



Â· Comprehensive Data Sets: Access to a vast array of financial and non-financial datasets such as company information, ownership data, Director/KMP details, financial information, legal dispute data like litigation, charges etc.



Â· Analytics tools: Portal designed to empower investors by offering flexibility to access their preferred contents and custom based screeners.



NSE is committed to empower investors by increasing awareness, disseminating information to make the markets more transparent and efficient.



