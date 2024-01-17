Belarusian Delegation Headed By Minister S.Aleinik Participates In The Summit Of The Non-Aligned Movement In Uganda

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Belarusian delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Aleinik, will take part in the XIX Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Kampala (Uganda) on 18-20 January 2024. Uganda will be the sixth African country to host this high profile NAM event.



The main objective of the current summit is to bring together leaders from around the world to address pressing global issues and promote cooperation among the participating countries. Also during the summit the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement will be passed from Azerbaijan to Uganda.



As part of the Programme of the Belarusian delegation in Uganda, S.Aleinik is scheduled to address the plenary session of the Non-Aligned Movement Forum in his national capacity and on behalf of a group of European NAM countries.



The head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry will also take part in the meeting of the Group of Friends in Defence of the UN Charter.



Agreements have been reached to hold a series of bilateral meetings of the Belarusian Foreign Minister with his counterparts from Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Representatives of about 120 countries are expected to attend the Forum.



