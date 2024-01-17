African Energy Chamber Welcomes Tony B. Moyo As Director To Propel Future Growth

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



The African Energy Chamber ( ) is happy to announce the appointment of Tony B. Moyo as a Director within its ranks. Tony brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in senior roles, servicing clients over many decades in the oil and gas industry, strengthening the team at the African Energy Chamber for an exciting era of growth and innovation.

Tony will be leading several initiatives at the chamber including the management of key stakeholder relationships with the aim of growing and strengthening the chamber's footprint across the energy industry. As the countries continue to find the ideal path to transition, it has become increasingly clear that this can only be done in collaboration with all key stakeholders, especially traditional energy suppliers who will be at the forefront of developing decarbonising technologies. The African Energy Chamber will continue to champion an increase in investments across the board in African energies, especially gas, which has proven to be a major driver for growth. As such, Tony will play a key role in driving investments into African energies.



Tony's appointment as a Director underscores his extensive global experience and industry knowledge. His success is rooted in strong relationships and a passion for new business development, evident in his remarkable ability to grow relationships in the oil and gas and energy space. He has spent years cultivating relationships across the entire energy supply chain, from international and national oil companies to service providers, governments, associations, and financing companies.

Beyond his corporate achievements, Tony is a devoted religious man who finds joy in quiet, indoor moments with his family.

“The African Energy Chamber is confident that Tony B. Moyo's appointment will strengthen our team, driving the Chamber's mission to increase investment in the oil and gas and energy sector overall with the aim of ending energy poverty by 2030”, said Verner Ayukegba, Senior Vice President of the African Energy Chamber. His strategic vision, coupled with his proven sales expertise, will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth and success of the African Energy industry.

Please join us in welcoming Tony B. Moyo to the African Energy Chamber family.

