FIFA Launches Tender Processes In The Netherlands, Belgium And Luxembourg For Media Rights To FIFA World Cup 26™ And FIFA World Cup 2030™

FIFA ( ) has launched two invitations to tender (ITTs), one in the Netherlands and the other in Belgium and Luxembourg, for the sale of media rights to the FIFA World Cup 26 and the FIFA World Cup 2030.

The tender processes will allow FIFA to select the entity, or entities, in the Netherlands, and Belgium and Luxembourg, that are best placed to secure the required transmission and programming commitments with a view to achieving its objective to reach the widest possible audience and to provide a high-quality viewing experience for fans.

Media companies and organisations wishing to participate in the tender processes can request the ITT for the Netherlands by emailing ... and the ITT for Belgium and Luxembourg by emailing ... .

The bid submission deadline for both tenders is 10:00 (CET) on Tuesday, 20 February 2024.

Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income that is essential to support and develop the game worldwide, including through the FIFA Forward Programme

