Egyptian Warns Of More Mideast Escalations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi warned on Wednesday of the danger of military escalations in the region, stressing the importance of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

This came during Al-Sisi meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, said Egyptian presidential spokesperson Ahmad Fahmy in a statement, reaffirming the president's solidarity with the Palestinian situation through humanitarian aid.

Gerapetritis, on his part, stressed Egypt's important role in the stability of the Middle East.

Fahmy pointed that both sides agreed on finding an urgent solution to end the war on Gaza and maintain its peace and stability, as it is the region's top priority.

The Israeli war on Gaza has been ongoing since October 7, 2023, with scores of casualties and injuries reported. (end)

asm









