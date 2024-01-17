Qatar, Czech Discuss Ties, Gaza

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and President of Czech Republic Petr Pavel explored on Wednesday ways to boost ties, as well as the situation in Gaza Strip. An Amiri Diwan statement said the two leaders held their meeting in Doha and focused talks on issues of shared interest. (end) sss

