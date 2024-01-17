AI Helped Transform Oil Industry Growth - Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- The use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology helped usher in more development and efficiency in the oil industry, a Kuwaiti official said on Wednesday, especially in daily operations.

Through utilizing such technologies, the oil ministry has managed to link up with local telecommunication bodies in a bid to push forward a digital drive across state bodies, the oil ministry's public relations chief Dr. Tamathur Al-Sabah told a ministry-organized panel discussion.

Addressing the gathering, local technology firm ZainTech's drone department chief Mohammad Abul echoed the official's sentiments, underlining that AI industry has swiftly emerged as an indispensable tool.

He went on to say that such instruments are not only cost-effective but more efficient in yielding productivity across numerous fields, while also ratcheting up the quality of services provided to customers, he underlined.

The use of such technology is only expected to increase moving forward, he added, mentioning oil and gas operations as among the chief beneficiaries of a rapid digital drive. (end)

