Parliament Speaker Condoles With Brazil

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Sadoun sent on Wednesday cables of condolences to Brazilian Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco and Lower House Speaker Arthur de Lira. Al-Sadoun expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy over the victims of floods on Rio de Janeiro, resulting in the death and injury of many people and the destruction of property and public facilities. (end) ae

