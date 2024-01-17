20 People Killed In Thai Fireworks Factory Blast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- At least 20 people were killed Wednesday in an explosion at a fireworks factory in central Thailand.

About 20 workers arrived at the factory this morning, and none of them went out of the facility after the blast occurred, Bangkok Post Newspaper quoted some local residents in an area in Suphan Buri Governorate.

However, the governor of Suphan Buri Natthapat Suwanprateep said that they do not know whether all workers were killed, noting they did not find any survivors and investigations are being conducted to know the reasons behind the incident.

In a statement, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's office ordered conducting a rapid investigation into the incident and inspecting the factory's licensing. (end

