OPEC Chief: Congo Plays Pivotal Role In Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais said Wednesday that the Republic of Congo has played a pivotal role in the region and in supporting global oil markets stability since it joined the organization in 2018.

Al-Ghais's statement to KUNA came after his arrival in Brazzaville, the capital of Congo, during a visit as part of the OPEC's secretariat vital communication with member states.

"I look forward to constructive discussions with the Congolese leadership," he said.

"My visit to the Republic of the Congo is part of my regular visits to OPEC Member Countries and the vital outreach programme of the Secretariat," he added.

He indicated that his visit is long overdue, and it has been rescheduled multiple times due to logistical reasons.

The mission will include a number of high-level engagements, including meetings with Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of the Congo; Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbons; and other government officials and members of the parliament.

Kuwait's Al-Ghais began his tenure as OPEC Secretary General in August 2022. (end)

