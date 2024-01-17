Iranian FM Calls Pakistani Counterpart Amid Tension

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani received a phone call from Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Wednesday amid a recent tension.

Earlier today, Pakistan Foreign Office decided to recall its ambassador from Iran following an "unprovoked" violation of its airspace by Iran.

According to a press release issued by Pakistan Foreign Office, Jilani firmly underscored that the attack conducted by Iran inside Pakistani territory was not only a serious breach of Pakistan's sovereignty, but was also an egregious violation of international law and the spirit of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran.

Jilani, who is currently leading the Pakistan delegation to the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Kampala, Uganda, expressed Pakistan's unreserved condemnation of the attack saying, "The incident has caused serious damage to bilateral ties between Pakistan and Iran," adding that Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this provocative act.

Stressing that terrorism was a common threat to the region and required concerted and coordinated efforts to combat this menace, Jilani underlined that unilateral actions could seriously undermine regional peace and stability. "No country in the region should tread this perilous path," the press release quoted Jilani. (pickup previous)

