US Re-Designates Yemen's Houthis As Terror Group

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- The United States on Wednesday re-designated Yemen's Houthis as a "terrorist" group due to the attacks it launched on the commercial ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden as well as the forces positioned in the region.

The US said that it would re-evaluate this classification if Houthi group stopped its attacks.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Department of State announced Ansarallah Al-Houthi is classified especially a global "terror" group, and the move will come into force 30 days from today.

"Since November, the Houthis have launched unprecedented attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, as well as military forces positioned in the area to defend the safety and security of commercial shipping," he added.

"These attacks against international shipping have endangered mariners, disrupted the free flow of commerce, and interfered with navigational rights and freedoms. "This designation seeks to promote accountability for the group's terrorist activities. If the Houthis cease their attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, the United States will reevaluate this designation," he noted.

He pointed out that "the Houthis must be held accountable for their actions, but it should not be at the expense of Yemeni civilians. "As the Department of State moves forward with this designation, we are taking significant steps to mitigate any adverse impacts this designation may have on the people of Yemen.

"During the 30-day implementation delay, the US government will conduct robust outreach to stakeholders, aid providers, and partners who are crucial to facilitating humanitarian assistance and the commercial import of critical commodities in Yemen.

"The Department of the Treasury is also publishing licenses authorizing certain transactions related to the provision of food, medicine, and fuel, as well as personal remittances, telecommunications and mail, and port and airport operations on which the Yemeni people rely," he stated.

US President Joe Biden removed Houthis from the terror list previously designated by Washington as a "terror" organization.

The Department of State at that time justified the move as it came upon evaluation that classifying Houthis as a "terror" group affected badly relief efforts for Yemenis and delivering humanitarian aid to them. (end)

