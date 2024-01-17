Brief Cvs Of Kuwait's Newly-Formed Gov't

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- The following are brief CVs of the new Cabinet lineup announced earlier today.

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. Born in 1955, he holds a PhD in economics from Harvard University and has previously served as Kuwait's ambassador to the US in 1993, in addition to tenures as foreign minister (2001, 2003, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2011), as well as deputy prime minister and acting oil minister.

Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah - Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Interior and Defense Minister. Born in 1959, he graduated from the Kuwaiti military academy and previously served as an Amiri Guard officer.

Dr. Emad Mohammad Abdulaziz Al-Ateeqi - Deputy Prime Minister and Oil Minister. Holds a PhD in chemical engineering from Leahy Pennsylvania College and has previously served in numerous academic roles in Kuwait University, including research department chief.

Abdurrahman Badah Al-Mutairi - Minister of Information and Culture. He holds a BA degree in Psychology from Kuwait University. He served as a Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs since in the cabinets of December 2020, March 2021 and April 2023.

Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi - Minister of Health. He holds PhD in Pediatrics (Kuwait Board) from the Kuwait Institute for Medical Specialization, a PhD in Medicine (MD) from the Arab Gulf University in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and BA in basic sciences from the same university. He served as a Minister of Health in the Cabinets formed in October 16, 2022 and April 9, 2023.

Sheikh Feras Saud Al-Sabah - Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs, Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs. He served as Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of State for National Assembly Affairs.

Dr. Anwar Ali Abdullah Al-Mudhaf - Finance Minister and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs. He holds a PhD in business management from Claremont College and has been the chairman of Kuwait's Al-Ahli United Bank since 2014.

Dr. Salem Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf - Minister of Electricity and Water and Minister of Renewable Energy and Minister of State for Housing Affairs. He hold a PhD in mechanical engineering from the UK's Cranfield University and has completed more than 30 researches across scientific fields.

Dawood Sulaiman Marafi - Minister of State for the National Assembly Affairs, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Minister of State for Communications. He holds a Master's degree in business management and served in various roles in the banking sector and the global stock market.

Dr. Adel Mohammad Abdullah Al-Adwani - Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research. He previously served as professor in Kuwait University's faculty of Administrative Sciences.

Abdullah Hamad Abdullah Al-Jouaan - Minister of Commerce and Industry. He also serves as the chief of Kuwait's National Fund for the development of Small and Medium Enterprises.

Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Yahya - Minister of Foreign Affairs. Born in 1966, he holds a bachelor's degree in business management from Western Oregon University in the US. Previously served as Kuwait's ambassador to a number of Latin American countries, including Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

Faisal Saeed Nafil Al-Ghareeb - Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs. Born in 1958, he holds a bachelor's degree in law and Islamic Sharia from Kuwait University. He has been national carrier Kuwait Airways' deputy chief since 2020.

Dr. Nora Mohammad Khaled Al-Mashan - Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Municipality Affairs. She previously served as Associate Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at the College of Engineering and Petroleum at Kuwait University. (end)

