UAE FM Congratulates Kuwaiti Counterpart On Post

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan phoned Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya Wednesday to congratulate him on the new post. During the call, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed wished Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya all success in his post. He stated that he looks forward to cooperating with the Kuwaiti minister to strengthen the bilateral fraternal relations, serve common interests and enhance joint action of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states. (end) nma

