FM: Working On Boosting Kuwait's Role Regionally, Internationally

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya said Wednesday that he would work hard on enhancing Kuwait's leading role on both regional and international levels.

This came in a statement made by the newly appointed minister after the constitutional oath of the new cabinet led by His Highness the Prime Minister Dr. Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah before His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah earlier in the day.

"We will complete the mission of former foreign ministers, and follow the same diplomatic approach of the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah," Al--Yahya said.

He noted that there are several dossiers on which "we will focus", including the regional and Gulf issues, and maintaining the Arabian Gulf, he noted.

He expressed hope for a continued consensus between the two authorities to get desired goals and achieve people's interests, upon the directives of His Highness the Amir.

The minister referred to continued efforts to allow Kuwaitis entry into Schengen states without visas. (end)

