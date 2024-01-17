Asian Cup: Qatar Beats Tajikistan, Lebanon Draws With China

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Qatar, host of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup, defeated Tajikistan 1-0 Wednesday in Group A matches.

Qatar's Akram Afif scored the only goal in the 17th minute of the match held at Al-Bayt Stadium. Lebanon managed to get away with a 0-0 draw with China in the same group.

Qatar is now leading with six points, followed by China with two points, then Tajikistan and Lebanon with one point.

The (Qatar 2023) kicked off last Friday and will continue until February 10. (end)

