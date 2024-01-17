(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Spokane, Washington , Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assuming you have a sum of money in hand and choose not to invest or manage it, keeping it in cash. In the modern economy, inflation is a prevalent phenomenon, which means the purchasing power of currency gradually decreases over time. This implies that the cash you hold will lose its value in terms of future purchasing power, i.e., it will depreciate.



Now, let's take a look at the importance of investment. Suppose you decide to invest your funds in the stock market. By selecting stable stocks and companies with significant long-term growth potential, you have the opportunity to benefit from the returns of the stock market. Historically, the stock market has shown a relatively stable growth trend over the long term, surpassing the level of inflation. This means that your investment may generate positive returns, allowing your funds to appreciate.

For example, let's say you invested your funds in stocks of a high-quality company in the past few years. During this period, the company achieved consistent profit growth and rewarded shareholders through dividends and stock price appreciation. Due to your investment, your initial capital increased by a certain proportion, surpassing the level of inflation. This means that in the future, you will be able to purchase more goods and services instead of seeing the continuous depreciation of the cash in your hands.

Furthermore, investment can provide diverse sources of income. Apart from the stock market, you can also consider investing in bonds, real estate, funds, and other asset classes, gaining returns from different investment fields. This diversified investment portfolio can help you cope with risks in different market conditions and provide a stable source of income.

Investment is crucial for preserving and increasing value. Choosing not to invest or manage your finances will result in the depreciation of your funds, failing to keep up with the pace of inflation. Through investment, you have the opportunity to achieve positive returns and maintain or increase your wealth. Therefore, understanding the importance of investment and developing an appropriate investment plan based on your circumstances are key to achieving financial goals and protecting wealth.

Chris Gardner: Chris Gardner is an American stockbroker who changed his own destiny through stock investments in the early 1980s. Despite facing financial difficulties and homelessness, he persisted in learning financial knowledge and started trading stocks. Eventually, through perseverance and wise investments, he successfully accumulated wealth and became a renowned investor and entrepreneur. His story was adapted into the movie "The Pursuit of Happyness."

Kathy: Kathy is an ordinary working-class individual who began studying and investing in stocks in her spare time. Through in-depth research and selecting stocks with potential, she gained significant investment returns over several years. Her investment earnings gradually increased, and eventually, she decided to quit her job and focus on stock investments full-time. Through her efforts and smart investments, she changed her own destiny and became a successful investor.

John: John is an ordinary retiree who developed an interest in the financial market after retiring. Despite his older age, he gradually mastered the skills of investing in stocks through continuous learning and research. He started investing in stable-growing financial stocks and gradually expanded his investment portfolio. Over time, his investment returns exceeded expectations, providing a stable source of income for his retirement life and changing his financial situation.

Mike and Emily: Mike and Emily are a working-class couple who have always dreamed of improving their financial situation. They started learning and investing in stocks, deciding to allocate a portion of their savings for long-term investments. They chose stable-growing financial stocks and adopted a strategy of regular investments. Over time, their investments gradually appreciated, providing them with additional sources of income. These returns allowed them to fulfill some of their dreams, such as buying a house and providing better education for their children.

As the global demand for sustainable development continues to grow, we believe that large-scale investments are necessary. By directing funds towards sustainable areas, we can achieve a win-win situation of economic growth and environmental protection.

In today's society, sustainable development has become an important topic in the global financial industry. As a company leading financial innovation, Delenoifc plays an active role in the field of sustainable finance. We firmly believe that through investing in and promoting sustainable financial products, we can create a better and more sustainable society for future generations.

Delenoifc is committed to providing a range of sustainable financial products and services to meet the needs and values of our customers. Our product range includes renewable energy projects, environmentally friendly funds, social impact investments, and green bonds, among others. Through these innovative financial tools, we help clients achieve economic benefits while also focusing on environmental protection and social responsibility.



