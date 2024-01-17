Local NH Company Wins National VA Contract In Partnership With Aspire-LUKE JV, LLC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Small veteran-operated staffing organization Fusion Cell, partnered with Aspire-LUKE JV, LLC, awarded a national Veterans Health Administration (VHA) contract.

WINDHAM, NH, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fusion Cell , as a primary teaming partner with Aspire -LUKE JV, LLC, was awarded a national Veterans Health Administration (VHA) contract. This 10-year contract has a ceiling value of $23B from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Part of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Integrated Critical Staffing Program (ICSP), this contract is a five-year Multiple Award, Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) with a five-year option period. The team will work with 23 Veterans Integrated Services Networks (VISNs), to support their search for 168 unique roles with contract opportunities ranging from 4-52 weeks in the clinical, non-clinical, and program support areas.Fusion Cell's selection as a primary teaming partner for this contract is a testament to their expertise and commitment to serving the veteran community. With a team of experienced and dedicated professionals, Fusion Cell has a proven track record of providing staffing services to various commercial and government clients. This partnership will create job opportunities for veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses, further supporting Fusion Cell's mission of empowering and supporting the military community. COO Matt Morrissey stated,“This partnership benefits not just the VHA and organizations involved, but the military community. By pooling our resources and experience with the Aspire-LUKE JV, the Fusion Cell team is joining a powerhouse in the staffing contracting market. Our veteran network will benefit greatly from the access we will have to VHA jobs over the next 10 years.”Fusion Cell is a small veteran-operated staffing organization that harnesses the expertise of U.S. Military professionals to support the goals and growth of its clients. Their team is made up of former military leaders and industry experts who understand both the intricacies of the Department of Defense (DoD) and corporate needs. Their team of military veterans and industry experts share a deep connection to the military community and celebrate every day how veterans add value to organizations. The Fusion Cell Government Services division specializes in staffing solutions for prime contractors and federal, state, and local agencies.Aspire Medical Staffing is an 8(a), SDVOSB clinician-owned and operated medical staffing company based in San Antonio, TX. Aspire's team is confident in talking with all levels of healthcare providers and understanding what it takes to satisfy both the customer and the medical provider. As a prime contractor, Aspire has acquired experience with the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Veterans Health Administration, Federal Bureau of Prisons, State Government Agencies, Public and Charter Schools, Home Health Agencies, and various Outpatient and Inpatient Medical Facilities. As a subcontractor, Aspire also has experience working with the U.S. Navy. As a Federal Government contractor, Aspire complies with Federal Acquisition Regulations (FARs). Their FAR-compliant infrastructure supports all recruiting, human resources, accounting, contract, and project management activities. In 2021, Aspire was recognized as the 2021 SBA Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year. Engaging in an SBA Approved Mentor-Protégé and then Joint Venture with LUKE and Associates, Inc. was the next step in being able to offer Aspire's medical services to a larger scale of patients and facilities.LUKE is a trusted leader in healthcare staffing for the U.S. Government. With a track record of success, LUKE has placed healthcare and caregiving professionals in over 200 job categories to date, including "hard-to-find" positions. Founded in 1996 as Dependable Health Services with a mission of care, the company came together in 2022 with Luke & Associates, a proud provider of healthcare to military personnel and their families. They continue to evolve and today operate under the LUKE name, leveraging their combined strengths as third-party providers in recruiting, training, credentialing, and managing medical professionals, caregivers, and other service professionals.For more information on Government Services & Staffing Solutions, Contact:

Jeremy "Monte" Montgomery

Fusion Cell

