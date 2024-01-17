Godquotes Launches, Offering Unique Search Engine For The Words Of God

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

First site of its kind exists as a vessel to disseminate God's quotes as written in the Bible

GREENVILLE, S.C., UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GodQuotes has launched, offering site visitors a unique search engine for the words of God, as expressed in The Bible. The first search engine of its kind, GodQuotes is more than simply a Bible topic word search. Rather, it leverages proprietary technology developed through years of research to enable narrowed searches precisely for God's quotes in the Bible.“Never in history have God's quotes been at everyone's fingertips!” exclaimed Eric Ian Schwelling, CEO of Search GodQuotes, Inc., a non-profit organization.“I built this site to serve as a vessel to disseminate the words of God.”The site functions somewhat like a classic concordance volume, but one that is powered by advanced technology. For example, if a user searches for the word“honor” and selects references to the word in the American King James version of the Bible, he will instantly see 44 Biblical verses containing the word-but only quotes that are attributed to God Himself, not anyone else speaking in The Bible. The site enables users to view verses in context from the available Bibles including the American King James Bible, traditional King James Bible, JPS Bible, Messianic Edition, and World English Bible.Schwelling explained how he got the idea and became inspired to create GodQuotes, saying,“One day I was thinking about Father God and considering how I could get closer to Him. It was then that Father God gave me a revelation. The revelation was this... 'GOD HAS SPOKEN, AND MAN HAS RECORDED IT!'”Repeating this phrase in his head, Schwelling prayed about it, thought about it, and became consumed by it.“Then...,” he added,“I began to peel back layers and gain understanding on a deeper level.I asked myself, 'God has spoken in the Bible and man has recorded it but isn't all of the Bible God's word?'”Realizing that the answer to that question was“yes,” he further realized that this does not mean that every word in the Bible is God's quote. The whole Bible is His word, or, to put it another way, the whole Bible is His MESSAGE. He added,“Then, I had a breakthrough, and it all became clear: Satan speaks in the Bible. His words are NOT Father God's words! There are false prophets in the Bible. God makes it very clear that their words are NOT His words! In fact, there are liars, cheaters, murderers and rapists in the bible... THEIR WORDS ARE NOT GOD'S WORDS – THEIR QUOTES ARE NOT HIS QUOTES! Rather, their words are part of His message. So I asked myself, then WHICH WORDS ARE GOD'S WORDS; WHICH QUOTES ARE GOD'S QUOTES?”After having these insights, Schwelling searched in vain online for a site that would address his needs. He found none, so he went to work creating GodQuotes. He said,“I searched for days on the computer and in bookstores and came up completely empty handed. After desperately searching to no avail, I suddenly realized that God was sending me on a mission to answer my own question!”For more information, visitEND# # #

