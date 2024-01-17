Jordan Mamorsky Appointed Partner At The Wagner Law Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jordan Mamorsky

The Wagner Law Group has announced that attorney Jordan Mamorsky has been promoted to Partner

- Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing DirectorBOSTON, MA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marcia Wagner , the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group , widely recognized as the country's top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, is pleased to announce that attorney Jordan Mamorsky has been appointed as a Partner.“Jordan's elevation to the position of Partner is a result of the invaluable role he plays on our firm's litigation team and his continuing outstanding contribution to our firm in general. I wish him heartfelt congratulations on this well-deserved promotion,” says Ms. Wagner.Mr. Mamorsky is an experienced litigator who has successfully litigated multiple complex employee benefits matters since joining The Wagner Law Group in 2019. His extensive litigation experience complements the firm's strong and growing ERISA litigation department, and has included work on high-stakes matters involving 401(k) plans, defined benefit pension plans, employee stock ownership plans, supplemental executive retirement plans, Retiree Medical Trusts, Taft-Hartley plans, and ERISA issues in bankruptcy. Mr. Mamorsky routinely represents plan sponsors, plan fiduciaries, plan participants, company executives, third-party administrators, investment managers and others in a broad range of employee benefit disputes. He also works closely with the firm's bankruptcy and restructuring group on employee benefit issues arising in Chapter 7 and Chapter 11 bankruptcies, and on PBGC counseling, disputes and litigation.Mr. Mamorsky has been quoted as an ERISA and employee benefits expert by outlets such as Law 360, Pensions & Investments and FundFire. He has written extensively for a wide array of publications including Thomson Reuters' Journal of Compensation and Benefits, Norton Bankruptcy Law and Practice, Bloomberg Law, Lexis Nexis Practical Advisor, Morningstar Advisor, and Napa Net the Magazine. He has also been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in the area of employee benefits since 2020.Prior to joining The Wagner Law Group, Mr. Mamorsky practiced complex ERISA and securities litigation with a prominent national law firm. He also served as a Deputy Attorney General with the New Jersey Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor.Mr. Mamorsky received his Juris Doctor from New York Law School and a Bachelor of Science from Vanderbilt University, and completed a Postdoctoral Fellowship in corporate governance and business ethics at Yale University. He is admitted to practice law in Illinois, New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts.The Wagner Law Group:Established in 1996, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation's preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. Now with 43 attorneys in 10 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations, as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm's attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been annually named to prestigious Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers® lists. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by Best Lawyers® as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, and is listed by the Boston Globe among the top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts.

Ari Sonneberg

The Wagner Law Group

+16175328005 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other