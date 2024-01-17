Strong House Foundation Looks To Build Off Successful 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Matt Young, Co-Founder of Strong House FoundationATLANTA, GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Strong House Foundation, a 501(c)(3) has focused on improving the lives of at-risk and economically challenged youth in West Georgia since May of 2018, is proud to announce a monumental 2023. The organization has transitioned its organization from Carroll County to Haralson County, hosted a ribbon cutting establishing its new facility, and held its 4th annual golf tournament that will allow room for more opportunities to support at-risk youth of the community.The Strong House Foundation recently transitioned from Carroll County to Haralson County this past year. Through the gracious donations of West Georgia residents and the provision of affordable space, Strong House has been able to expand its services to a larger group of students in much need of assistance in Haralson County. Services offered include academic tutoring, physical training, leadership training and the sharing of biblical principles to underserved youth.The Strong House Foundation was ecstatic to announce and showcase its new facility on August 31, 2023. The ribbon cutting ceremony in partnership with the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce was held at its new address, located at 3371 Business Highway 27, Buchanan, GA 30113. The community came together to aid in the mission of Strong House while recognizing its founders.And the organization has announced the success of its 4th Annual Golf Tournament on October 2, 2023. The community of Haralson County enjoyed a day of golfing while supporting the ongoing mission of providing for its youth. Sponsors of the tournament included: Shuckers Oyster House, 1 Source Home Solutions, Greystone Power Corporation, Rhythm Communications, The Shed Ministry, Mike & Liz Sibley, Gateway Printing, Quezzo Productions, Hightower Funeral Home, and James O'Neal Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. The funds raised will continue to support the new facility and the new youth programs available in 2024.“It truly is a blessing to wake up everyday and work for a mission you are deeply passionate about,” said Matt Young, Co-Founder of Strong House Foundation.“When I see faces light up when the children realize they have made a breakthrough, that's what drives me to keep forward on my mission. It is my goal to give these children a safe place where they can come and open up about their lives, while training them to become spiritually, mentally, and physically stronger in Christ.”The Strong House Foundation is a Christ-centered 501(c)(3) that builds the youth to become physically, mentally and spiritually stronger in Christ. Through early intervention, Strong House works to redirect the paths of these children with love, encouragement and support.To learn more about the Strong House Foundation please visit .

