Expert Institute Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance, Solidifying Its Commitment To High-Level Security Standards

- John Demler, Chief Product OfficerNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Expert Institute , a leading provider of legal services and technology solutions, is proud to announce the successful completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Expert Institute provides enterprise-level security for customer's data stored in Expert Institute's systems. This achievement underscores the company's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest levels of security, confidentiality, and privacy for its clients.The SOC 2 Type 2 audit is a rigorous, industry-recognized evaluation conducted by an independent auditor. It assesses the effectiveness of a service organization's controls over a period of time. Expert Institute's audit covered all five Trust Service Criteria established by the AICPA: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy.Key Highlights of the Audit:- Comprehensive Evaluation: The audit thoroughly examined Expert Institute's systems and processes, ensuring they meet stringent standards and best practices.- Company-Wide Commitment: The achievement reflects a collective effort across all departments, demonstrating the company's culture of security and excellence."Completing the SOC 2 Type 2 audit is not just a milestone for us; it's a testament to our dedication to providing secure, reliable, and compliant legal tech solutions," said John Demler, Chief Product Officer at Expert Institute. "Our clients entrust us with sensitive information, and this audit assures them of our commitment to safeguarding their data with the highest standards."This achievement positions Expert Institute at the forefront of legal technology providers who prioritize data security and client confidentiality. The company continues to innovate while adhering to the best practices in data protection and security standards.Expert Institute was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out to them at ....For more information about Expert Institute and its services, please visit .About Expert InstituteFounded in 2010, Expert Institute is a leading legal technology company that gives lawyers access to world-class experts, unparalleled intelligence, and cutting-edge legal technology. The company is known for its commitment to innovation, security, and customer satisfaction, serving the leading law firms across North America.

