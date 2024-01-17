Built In Honors Tinuiti In Its 2024 Best Place To Work Awards List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Named a 'Remote Best Places to Work' and 'Remote Best Large Places to Work', Built In Recognition Highlights Tinuiti's Industry-Leading Culture

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti , the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, has been honored with the "Best Places to Work" award by Built In, earning both Remote Best Places to Work and Remote Best Large Places to Work designations and landing among 18 city-specific Best Places to Work lists.

Built In's Best Places to Work program is distinct because it does not follow a typical nomination process, instead the program uses an algorithm to select winners, honoring only those companies who align awards packages with employees' top priorities. Today's recognition as a Best Place to Work transcends geographic boundaries, and underscores Tinuiti's commitment to a "Culture of Ownership" and the firm's belief in freeing employees from a physical office space, while continuing to encourage collaboration and innovation.

Jeff Batuhan, Chief People Officer at Tinuiti, said : "At Tinuiti, we're proud to have a culture rooted in building happiness – it's a foundational value and an overarching guideline that shapes every decision we make and each milestone we celebrate. Today's recognition highlights our commitment to being truly people-first, and customizing our employee experience specifically around what our people value most– including removing a mandatory office presence and giving them the autonomy to choose where they want to work. As we head into 2024, we are excited to continue to evolve and enhance Tinuiti's offerings, with an ongoing focus on providing programs that will best support our employees' success and happiness."

Last year, Tinuiti formally launched Project Connection, a program designed to foster connection and collaboration in an out-of-office workplace. Since its inception, the program has been a welcome addition to Tinuiti's culture. In 2023 the program brought together hundreds of people, both in-person and virtually, with over 80% of Tinuiti's employees engaging across the program's three core pillars: Connection, Collaboration, and Caring.



Connection, fostering work friends and fun, supported good old-fashioned get togethers– from murder mystery-themed nights to rooftop happy hours, a pizza walking tour, and more.

Collaboration, bringing people together for meaningful work, led to impactful mentorships, in-person team bonding, and ongoing learning and development. Caring, centered on giving back to our shared communities, this pillar benefitted 45 different charitable organizations nationwide with over 300 employee volunteer hours accumulated across multiple communities.

The Built In Best Places to Work Awards program has included Tinuiti in the following lists:



Tinuiti's first announcement of 2024 comes on the heels of incredible momentum in 2023, including:



Unilever Digital Marketing Agency of Record: Named Unilever's Health and Wellbeing Division AOR: brands include, Liquid I.V., OLLY, Onnit, SmartyPants Vitamins, and Welly Health PBC

TikTok Marketing Partner: Tinuiti was recently selected to join the newly added Agency category, serving as one of only two agencies granted the designation in the United States, with only 10 agencies announced globally.

Premier Launch Partner for Microsoft Advertising Network for Retail: Tinuiti was named a premier launch partner for the Microsoft Advertising Network for retail.

Microsoft Global Client Partner of the Year : Tinuiti won the Microsoft Global Client Partner of the Year Award for its work with client partner SPARC Group; its third Microsoft Advertising Partner Award in 2023 Leadership Team Expansion: Tinuiti officially announced Tavo Castro as its new Head of Strategic Planning– leading the development and growth of the agency's strategic planning practice.

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, with almost $4 billion in digital media under management and over 1,200 employees. With industry-leading expertise in search, social, Amazon and marketplaces, addressable TV, mobile apps, Influencer, Lifecycle, and more, Tinuiti understands that success requires both strategy and channel expertise. Each solution is delivered through Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and is enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius . For more information visit .

