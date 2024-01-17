$5 Million Grant To San Francisco Nonprofit Homebridge Aims To Remove Language Barriers For Home Care Workers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) - Local and state partners join together to bust another barrier to home care through immersive on-the-job language training -

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based Homebridge - California's only nonprofit dedicated to providing both direct in-home supportive services and workforce training to home care providers - has received a two-year, $5 million grant to develop an immersive, on-the-job English language training program for 150 new in-home care providers in San Francisco. The vocational English as a Second Language Home Care Immersion Training Program funded by the California Workforce Development Board, will provide paid Vocational English as a Second Language (VESL) home care training with ongoing language support to strong job candidates whose native language is other than English.

"With this program, we are removing yet another barrier to employment that will be a great benefit to future home care professionals and to recipients of care," said Mark Burns, Executive Director of

Homebridge. "This grant is especially timely as the need for a multilingual caregiver workforce is rapidly growing in California, especially with the recent expansion of IHSS eligibility."

The first training cohort of the Homebridge VESL program will begin in July 2024 in collaboration with community partners who will help identify and link the program to qualified candidates who would otherwise not be eligible for the job due to language barriers. This unique collaboration will include: SEIU Local 2015 , Mission Economic Development Agency , Lao Family Community Foundation

and Street Level Health Project .

"The VESL program will not only open doors to jobs for many qualified people, it will also improve the quality of care for our clients with better communication, cross-cultural understanding, and ongoing skills development,"said Yan Zhen Guo, home care provider and SEIU Local 2015 member.

The Middlebury Institute of International Studies , an international leader in the field of language training, will develop the curriculum based on vocabulary and language skills specifically needed for the home care setting. "We train professionals to hone their language skills so they can make meaningful contributions in the world, advancing peace and understanding. We're excited to leverage that expertise to help expand California's home care workforce," said Alicia Brent, Senior Director of Executive and Custom Programs for the Institute.

Program participants are hired as full-time SEIU-represented employees with a starting wage of $22 per hour, full medical, dental and vision benefits, paid time off and SEIU pension. The 12-week training program begins with two weeks of intensive classroom-based language instruction followed by 10 weeks of a combination of classroom instruction and the opportunity to shadow another Homebridge Home Care Professional while practicing their language skills with clients and other Home Care Professionals. As part of the grant, Homebridge is also developing a 7-day-a-week translation center that will offer real-time phone-based translation support to any Home Care Professional who needs help communicating with clients who speak another language.

Following successful completion of the program, participants remain Homebridge employees with the ability to participate in Homebridge's robust career ladder program, with opportunities to move up to $26 an hour in their second year of employment. This career advancement program is funded through an ongoing partnership with the San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development.

Homebridge has had a longstanding commitment to supporting its linguistically diverse workforce, which represents more than 30 different languages. Past programs provided traditional language courses for employees with limited English, but did not have specific home care language training tied to on-the-job language and skill development. The $5 million two-year contract from the California Workforce Development Board provides a more immersive training experience that will be integrated into staffing recruitment, onboarding, and employee ongoing support for new hires.

Homebridge applied for the Workforce Development grant after Homebridge Homecare Professionals expressed a strong desire for a VESL program that would allow qualified workers without English language skills to gain employment and to support better care with stronger verbal and emotional connections among current bi-lingual Homecare Professionals. "This grant is a game changer when it comes to addressing the direct-care worker shortage," said Kayt Norris, Senior Director of Growth and Innovation at Homebridge. "It will open the door for many more caring individuals in the San Francisco region to join the home care workforce."



About Homebridge : Homebridge is a San Francisco based organization dedicated to quality in-home supportive services provided by a skilled and supported workforce. The Homebridge client-centered model of care is tailored to provide innovative at-home and community based care for individuals with complex health, behavioral, and social needs. Homebridge provides personal and intensive home care services and training that bridge the gap between healthcare and social services delivery.

