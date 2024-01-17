(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding & Implementing EU Clinical Trial Regulation" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This course covers the requirements for conducting Clinical Studies across the EU via the requirements of the EU Clinical Trial Regulation (for Drugs & Biologics).

The course also covers recent updates on EU-GCP associated with the new regulatory framework and highlights the new EU Pharmacovigilance Directive, as it relates to studies and helpful tips for working with European regulators. The seminar covers the impending changes coming with the EU Parliament's passage of the EU Clinical Trial Regulation, which will affect all trials conducted across the EU [new and ongoing].

This course also covers the various licensing methods (for Drugs, Biologics & Combination Products) by which applicants can file for product licenses (Marketing Authorizations) in one or multiple Member States [and EEA], as well as fully across all Member States of the European Union. This course specifically outlines and discusses the structure of the regulatory agencies at the EU level and across the specific Member States. Course content will explain which procedures are available for which products and then will follow the license processing steps for each pathway.

Learning Objectives

Attendees will leave the Course clearly understanding the requirements under the current Regulations. In addition, this course has been updated to provide participants with competitive insight into:

How the EU and individual countries within Europe Interact



Which registration procedure to use

How regulations affect product development strategies

Understanding the concerns/issues of European Regulatory Personnel

How to negotiate with the regulators

Information necessary for effective submissions

Strategies for streamlining the registration application process for faster approval

The advantages and disadvantages of various registration procedures

How to efficiently initiate trials first patient, first visit

How to link the strategy of Country Selection to an ultimate EU registration pathway

How to stay compliant What can make the difference in your data passing Regulatory scrutiny

Related area-GCP and PV-reporting updates Impending Changes of the EU Clinical Trial Regulation and Timing for Implementation

Who Should Attend:



Business Management

Project Team Members

Legal Team Members

Clinical Operations Staff

Quality Assurance, Monitors, CRAs

Regulatory Affairs

Investigators & Site Study Staff CROs, Consultants, Insurers

Key Topics Covered:

6.0 RAC CREDITS

RAPS - This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 6.0 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.

New EU CT Regulation



Overview of the EU and EU Regulatory Structure

Overview of the previous EU Clinical Trial Directive

Impending Changes to the EU Clinical Trial Regulation

Clinical Trials in the EU



Phases of a clinical trial



Start-Up and Application Processes



Ethics Committee and Competent Authority Review Process



Trial Protocol and Management



GCP and GMP Compliance



Labeling Requirements

Fees

End of a Clinical Trial How Changes in the new Clinical Trial Regulation will affect Sponsors

European Filing & Registration Procedures



EU Agency Regulatory Structure

Registration Options

Company Strategy - Linking Clinical Trials & Marketing Authorization Applications

Balancing Strategy and Long-Term Regulatory Cost & Maintenance Registration Procedures

Member State [National] Procedures

Mutual Recognition Procedure

Centralized Procedure

Generics, Orphan Drugs, Biologics, and Combination Products

Cessing License Variations



Changes Concerning Manufacturing/Formulation Aspects (Product & Process) Labeling & Packaging Leaflet Requirements

EU Decision-Making Process



Scope

Check-in Procedure

Consultation

Industry's Ability to Impact - Involvement & Timing

Standing Committee Participation

Favorable Standing Committee Opinion Non-Favorable Opinion - Process & Timing

Review of Regulatory Authorities

International, Regional, and Local laws applicable to each European Union Nation

Member State Analysis of Applicable Regulations At All Levels With Practical Examples of How the Regulations Are Applied



Legislative Process

Objectives of the Rules Governing Medicinal Procedures

Regulatory Framework New Products, Requirements, & Procedures

Political Implications of The Regulations

Compare/Contrast EMA and the FDA procedures

How and When to Influence the Regulatory Process



Effective Monitoring Activity

Association vs. Individual Company Involvement & Intervention

The Regulatory Negotiation Process

Effective Approaches The Do's and Don'ts of Regulatory Involvement

Maintaining Your License: Renewals

Helpful Websites

Glossary of Terms

