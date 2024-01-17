(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding EU Clinical Trial Regulation - EU Filings & Registrations" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



This course covers the requirements for conducting Clinical Studies across the EU via the requirements of the EU Clinical Trial Regulation (for Drugs & Biologics). The course also covers recent updates on EU-GCP associated with the new regulatory framework and highlights the new EU Pharmacovigilance Directive, as it relates to studies and helpful tips for working with European regulators. The seminar covers the impending changes coming with the EU Parliament's passage of the EU Clinical Trial Regulation, which will affect all trials conducted across the EU [new and ongoing].

This course also covers the various licensing methods (for Drugs, Biologics & Combination Products) by which applicants can file for product licenses (Marketing Authorizations) in one or multiple Member States [and EEA], as well as fully across all Member States of the European Union. This course specifically outlines and discusses the structure of the regulatory agencies at the EU level and across the specific Member States. Course content will explain which procedures are available for which products and then will follow the license processing steps for each pathway.

Learning Objectives

Attendees will leave the course clearly understanding the requirements under the current Regulations. In addition, this course has been updated to provide participants with competitive insight into:



How the EU and individual countries within Europe Interact

Which registration procedure to use

How regulations affect product development strategies

Understanding the concerns/issues of European Regulatory Personnel

How to negotiate with the regulators

Information necessary for effective submissions

Strategies for streamlining the registration application process for faster approval

The advantages and disadvantages of various registration procedures

How to efficiently initiate trials first patient, first visit

How to link the strategy of Country Selection to an ultimate EU registration pathway

How to stay compliant What can make the difference in your data passing Regulatory scrutiny

Related area-GCP and PV-reporting updates Impending Changes of the EU Clinical Trial Regulation and Timing for Implementation

Who Should Attend:



Business Management

Project Team Members

Legal Team Members

Clinical Operations Staff

Quality Assurance, Monitors, CRAs

Regulatory Affairs

Investigators & Site Study Staff CROs, Consultants, Insurers



Key Topics Covered:

RAPS - This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 6.0 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.

Session 1: EU's New Regulation 535/2014 on Clinical Trials, 2022 (77 slides)



Introduction - Foundation of Science-based Clinical Trials

Clinical Trial Basics

EU Regulation 536/2014, recently implemented Trial subjects' concerns/rights

Break

Session 2: ICH Q7, API CGMPs and QMS (81 slides)



ICH Q7 API CGMP

Additional CGMP considerations

Required Records Methods Validation

Break

Session 3: Risk Management in EU New Drug Development (53 slides)



ICH Q9

Risk Management File - Narrative

Hazards List, FTA, D-, P-, U-FME[C]A's Review/Report; Use

Session 4: Investigational Medicinal Products (IMPs) (22 slides)



EU Medicinal Products Requirements IMPs

Session 5: EU Clinical Trials Application Process (36 slides)



Application Process

AMS, CMS Required documents.

Review

Q & A

Note: Times are approximate.

Speakers:

John E. Lincoln

Principal Consultant

J. E. Lincoln and Associates LLC

John E. Lincoln is principal of J. E. Lincoln and Associates LLC, a consulting company, with over 33 years' experience in U.S. FDA-regulated industries and 20 years as a full-time consultant. He has worked with companies from start-up to Fortune 100, in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, France, Germany, Sweden, China and Taiwan.

He specializes in quality assurance, regulatory affairs, QMS problem remediation and FDA responses, new / changed product 510(k)s, process/ product/ equipment including QMS and so+E6ftware validations, ISO 14971 product risk management files / reports, design control / design history files, and technical files. He's held positions in manufacturing engineering, QA, QAE, regulatory affairs, to the level of director and VP (R&D).

In addition, Mr. Lincoln has prior experience in military, government, electronics, and aerospace. He has published numerous articles in peer reviewed journals, conducted workshops and webinars worldwide on CGMP subjects. He is a graduate of UCLA.

