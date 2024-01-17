FABTECH Canada Returning To Toronto June 11-13

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FABTECH Canada , the country's largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event, has officially announced registration is open. The 2024 event is returning to the Toronto Congress Centre June 11-13, 2024. Attendees at the three-day event will be able to connect with world-class suppliers, discover the latest manufacturing solutions, learn about new industry products and developments, and find tools and equipment to improve worker productivity.



FABTECH Canada's 80,000-square-foot exhibit floor offers attendees access to over 200 exhibiting companies showcasing the latest innovations covering close to 40 technology focus areas, including automation, cutting, lasers, press brakes, robotics, and welding machines. Attendees will experience live, hands-on equipment demonstrations right on the show floor and be able to connect with thousands of experts and peers during the event's networking activities.

Exhibiting companies include AMADA Canada, BLM Group, Bystronic Canada, Mitsubishi Laser/MC Machinery Systems, Hypertherm, TRUMPF, Westway Machinery, Lincoln Electric, ESAB Welding & Cutting Products, Miller, Therma-Tron-X, Sames Kremlin Inc., Kuka Robotics Canada, AGT Robotics, and more.

“Bringing the latest in technology and the leading manufacturing suppliers to FABTECH Canada is always exciting; our 2024 event is shaping up to be another impressive show,” said Tracy Garcia, SME group director, FABTECH Series.“This year is especially exciting as we add our Women of FABTECH program to Canada for the first time and new educational programs.”

FABTECH Canada 2024 offers an inspiring lineup of keynote speakers, panel discussions and educational programs, highlighted by a keynote address from hockey legend and entrepreneur Eric Lindros. FABTECH Canada will also feature a Women of FABTECH panel where women in the manufacturing industry will share their stories of how they discovered their passion for manufacturing, overcame obstacles, achieved success, and learned valuable lessons along the way.

Additionally, the event provides an educational technical conference with 90-minute sessions and workshops to help attendees discover solution-based, transformative content to address today's biggest challenges; improve productivity; and increase profits. Featuring the industry's top thought leaders, these sessions will better enable Canadian manufacturing professionals to compete in the national and global marketplace.

“FABTECH Canada brings Canadian manufacturers together in one place to connect them with fresh ideas and explore the latest advancements in the industry,” said Mark Hoper, FMA senior vice president of expositions & media.“This event is really about shaping the future of Canada's manufacturing landscape for years to come.”

Once again FABTECH Canada is partnering with the CWB Group, an industry-supported private sector organization providing welding certification, management systems registration and training services to Canada's welding industry. The CWB Group will hold its CANWELD 2024 conference in conjunction with FABTECH Canada on June 12-13. The goal for the conference is to educate attendees on the latest welding technologies and current issues affecting the welding industry.

With emerging manufacturing trends and the introduction of disruptive technologies in the metal fabricating industry, FABTECH Canada 2024 is designed to connect industry professionals with the information, technology and equipment needed to transform their businesses for future success. For conference and registration information, visit fabtechcanada .

About FABTECH Canada

FABTECH is Canada's largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event. The event provides a convenient,“one-stop-shop” venue where you can meet with world-class suppliers, see the latest industry products and developments, and find the tools to improve productivity and increase profits. FABTECH Canada is organized by event partners SME , AWS, FMA, PMA and CCAI. Together, these associations bring unmatched technical proficiency and industry insight to FABTECH. Read more about FABTECH's event partners here .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Brian Smith +1 248 798 1995 ...