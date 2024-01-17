(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Top 4 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers - Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Framework Analysis - 2023-2024 - Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, ATR" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The report provides a holistic SFAS framework analysis, on each of the Global Top 4 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers based on an analysis of each company's strategic positioning and its degree of responsiveness to its internal & external environment respectively.
The objective of the analysis is to assess as to how favorably is each company positioned and how responsive it is to the nature, degree & pace of changes taking place within its internal and external environment respectively. The framework generates an insightful snapshot of the prevailing, holistic strategic equation for each company by identifying, weighing, prioritizing & ranking significant strategic factors present in the internal & external environment through an Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) matrix & External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) matrix respectively.
These strategic factors are then ranked based on the strategic significance & potential degree of impact along-with each respective company's corresponding degree of responsiveness to these factors. The final Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) matrix amalgamates the IFAS & EFAS matrices into a single matrix followed by a reevaluation & second level ranking & responsiveness rating which leads to the generation of an overall score, thus, providing a holistic, overarching strategic view on each market player
The numeric SFAS scores and the analysis produced by the framework, thus, are highly useful for competitive & comparative analysis from a current as well as emerging perspective with the framework assessing the strategic positioning & the degree of responsiveness of each company towards the present as well as emerging market dynamics, thereby, analyzing the ability to be able to create & capitalize on potential growth opportunities effectively by harnessing & navigating the changing market & technology landscape effectively while leveraging structural & core strengths and negating threats & overcoming challenges simultaneously
SFAS, as a framework, thus, scores significantly over the traditional SWOT analysis framework, in terms, of its ability to quantify a range of strategic factors based on the nature & potential degree of effect of each strategic factor being analyzed, thereby, making it much more effective for competitive assessment as well as analysis with the creation of a quantitative strategic snapshot on each market player
The report will be useful for:
Competitive Assessment, Comparative Analysis & Strategic Planning Overall Strategic Equation & Quantified, Numeric SFAS score for each Company based on analysis of Strategic Positioning, Market Dynamics & Responsiveness Holistic, Comparative Analysis on & Ranking of the industry OEMs based on SFAS Scores Analysis of degree of Congruence between Emerging Market Landscape & Strategy focus across OEMs Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment Analysis & Assessment of Emerging Market, Technology Trends & Developments Analysis of Forces Driving as well as restraining the Industry & their overall Dynamics Analysis of Market Evolution with Medium Term Demand Growth Projections & Outlook
Key Topics Covered:
Section - 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Global Top 4 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers
Founded Headquartered Business Segments Employees Revenues Market Capitalization Key Executives Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure
Section - 2: Financial Performance Snapshot & Analysis - Charts & Analysis for each Company:
Revenue Base & Growth Trend Revenues Split by Key Segments Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions Gross Earnings & Margin Trend Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend Return on Sales Trend Profitability Growth Trend Cash Flow from Operations R&D Expenditure Trend CAPEX Trend Order Intake Trend Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend
Section - 3: Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) Matrix - For each of the Top 4 Industry Players
Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Strengths Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Weaknesses
Section - 4: External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) Matrix
Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Opportunities Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Threats
Section - 5: Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Matrix - With reprioritization, quantification & ranking of respective strategic factors deriving from IFAS & EFAS matrices
Quantified Sources of Strengths which could be Leveraged Quantified Weaknesses to be Worked Upon Opportunities to be Capitalized Upon & their Quantification to Assess Degree of Relevance & Usefulness Threats to be Mitigated, Negated & Overcome & their Quantification to Assess Potential Degree of Impact
Section - 6: Comparative Ranking of Industry Players - based on SFAS Scores
Airbus SE The Boeing Company Embraer SA ATR
Section - 7: Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
Driving Forces Restraining Forces
Section - 8: Key Market & Technology Trends - Analysis of Key Trends poised to Shape & Transform the future
Section - 9: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section - 10: Strategic Market Outlook - Commercial Aviation
Strategic Market Outlook - Commercial Aircraft Market - 2023-2042 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Commercial Aviation in the Post Pandemic World Global Commercial Aircraft Deliveries Forecasts - 2023-2042 - In Units and Value Terms Delivery Forecasts for Commercial Aircrafts by Segments - 2023-2042 Narrow Bodies Wide Bodies Freighters Regional Jets
