Alex Spann Joins Max Spann R.E. & Auction Co.

- Max Spann Jr, President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co, NJ, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Max Spann R.E. & Auction Co ., the nationally recognized real estate auction company, is pleased to announce the addition of Alex Spann to its team. With this move, Alex Spann proudly carries on the family tradition, becoming the fifth consecutive generation of auctioneers in the Spann lineage.“We are very excited that Alex has made this move”, said President and father Max Spann, Jr .“His prior experience, enthusiasm and next generation perspective will be instrumental in helping lead the Firm into the future”.The Spann's first entered the auction business when W.R. Spann, the largest importer of Jersey dairy cattle at the time, held his first auction of a prized herd at his farm on South Street in Morristown, New Jersey in 1895. Since then succeeding generations have utilized the auction method of transactional business including Paul Spann followed by his son, Max, Sr., a pioneer and titan in New Jersey real estate, who expanded the process into selling real estate. Under Max, Jr.'s leadership, the company has grown to operate nationwide, representing a diverse range of real estate, from luxury homes to farms to major development sites and income-producing properties.Like his father, Alex spent time at the company from childhood helping in supportive roles at auctions. Everything from putting up chairs before auctions to installing signs at properties; he literally had a ground up introduction to the business.Before returning to the family firm, Alex pursued a career on Wall Street serving as an equity research analyst for various asset classes including consumer staples, healthcare, technology and utilities.Commenting on his decision to join the Firm, Alex said he is eager to take the company another“quantum leap” forward in its evolution.“Technology is the major driver throughout our economy and the auction industry is certainly no exception”, said Alex.“I look forward to help guide our efforts in continuing our tradition of being the cutting edge, best of class in the auction industry.”Alex Spann holds a B.S. in Business Administration and Financial Management from Bucknell University. Outside of his professional pursuits, he is an avid outdoor and fishing enthusiast and actively participates in various social programs throughout the state.

