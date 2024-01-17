Social Platform Granted VERACITY® Trademark To Combat Misinformation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MOXY voter empowerment platform features official gov info plus robust, verified news feed

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Epluribus® LLC, creators of MOXYTM announced that the official registered trademark“Veracity” was granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). MOXY combines a wealth of official government data from national to local levels, forums, podcasts, surveys, legislation, ballots, campaign fundraising data and a diverse news feed that includes credibility scores referred to as“Veracity ratings.”“MOXY continues to build solid information resources within the platform to help voters get quick access to official government data as well as news sources that are qualified based on their adherence to journalistic principles” according to César M Melgoza, Founder & CEO of Epluribus, LLC – the creators of MOXY.MOXY currently is a US-only platform and available for Android, iPhone and web browsers. Its non-partisan approach to informing and engaging voters differentiates it prominently from other available platforms. MOXY features a robust news feed that draws from thousands of publications across the ideological spectrum, including two thousand of the most popular news sites on social media.Recent years have seen the spread of both misinformation and disinformation – both of which can be damaging to public opinion. MOXY extracts data from elections and ballots nationwide and organizes this information based on its subscribers' own jurisdictions, based on their residential address. Additionally, MOXY integrates over two-thousand news sources across the ideological spectrum, integrating veracity ratings based on the NewsGuard® API. MOXY subscribers view a shield indicating whether the source received a passing score for its journalistic practices and they can delve into the details of how that score was determined.“The believability of news stories is front and center in anticipation of the 2024 elections, which will be a target for bad actors and lax journalistic standards. MOXY aims to help voters and the public at large differentiate what is worthy of consumption and what is not” emphasized MOXY's founder.News is one of the several resources within MOXY that help its subscribers stay abreast of current issues, legislation, elections and a wide range of government resources that enable voters to prepare voters for the democratic process.About MOXYMOXY is an online platform designed for voter empowerment in a positive, contemporary, educational and non-partisan format. It features detailed location-based information such as elected officials, legislation, ballots, voting process information, a robust newsfeed and public forums – now with integrated campaign fundraising for both candidates and organizations. It also includes a wealth of survey research which members have the option to participate in. The elegantly simple user interface, its blend of official and user-generated content along with its positive approach to discourse makes MOXY one-of-a-kind among social platforms.Visit or download it from the app stores to learn more and sign up for a free trial account.Watch the VideoCesar M MelgozaFounder & CEOEpluribus LLC - creators of MOXYMOXY for Apple iPhone:MOXY for Google Android:MOXY for Web:Contact:

