Canadian Artist Owns Social Media Like A Boss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hunter Fekete has already received the 100K Subscriber Creator Award from YouTube, and soon he will receive the 1-million Subscriber Creator Award. Now the push is on for the 10-Million Subscriber Creator Award.

Hunter Fekete, a self-taught artist working with monster brands, reveals his secret weapons for success for young, aspiring artists and entrepreneurs.

- Hunter FeketeNEW YORK CITY , NEW YORK , USA , January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Just do it. Never give up. Follow your passions. And, in the end, everything you dreamed of will fall into place,” shares Hunter Fekete .He is a young and talented artist, and his artwork is taking the social media world by storm. At just 21 years of age, he now has nearly 2-million followers on scores of social media channels, including YouTube, TikTok , Instagram and Facebook.He's already received the 100K Subscriber Creator Award from YouTube, and soon he will receive the 1-million Subscriber Creator Award. Now the push is on for the 10-Million Subscriber Creator Award -a goal that does intimated him, in fact, for hunter it gives him strength and confidence.A case in point: his most recent video launched in early January, which garnered over 37 million views across a number of social media platforms. And he continues to launch even more videos to the masses for 2024.Simply put, his passion and talents for creating artwork on shoes, gaming consoles, controllers, electronics and more, have made him a social media sensation and a household name in every right.Nike, Fortnite, Epic Games, Hershey, Jolly Rancher, Gym Shark Clothing and G-Fuel Energy, are just a handful of global brands who have sought out Hunter's talent and social media prowess.His work can be found on various canvass such as Apple product, Xbox/PS controllers, gaming consoles, Nike Runners, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, skateboards and anything else he can get his hands (and paint) on. To add to his uniqueness, Hunter creates films and edits all of his content and has been hailed as a social media phenomenon.“I grew up eating Hershey's chocolate bars after hockey, and to now be working with them as an artist is very cool,” Hunter explains with a slight chuckle.Hunter's love of drawing stems from his early childhood, recalling how he would love to share his work with friends at school, family, and neighbors, so sharing his passion to millions of people on his YouTube channel was clearly an easy and logical progression.However, aside from his success, Hunter relishes the inspiration he brings to others.“Inspiring new artists to do what they love to do, or giving new ideas to seasoned artists is what really motivates me,” he says.Hunter is empowered by inspiring others to lean into their potential and live their best life.“I remember my parents always telling me from a very young age I can be and do anything, which gave me the confidence to take risks,” Hunter recalls.In school Hunter was focused on getting good grades and was an honor roll student in high school while playing rep hockey, but after being accepted at one of the most prestigious art schools in the world, Ontario College of Art & Design (OCAD), he soon realized he was perfectly capable of fulfilling his career dreams on his own."While it was an honour, to be accepted, I wanted to give being an entrepreneur a shot," he says.Now Hunter is on a mission to inspire others. He is obsessed with his passion – that is art – and he is active with playing hockey, going to the gym, and staying healthy. He is certainly not your typical 21-year-old, but rather an extraordinary leader and innovator. Anyone who follows his direction will be poised for success on every level.“I tell everyone: the secret ingredients for success stems directly from obsession, discipline, commitment, dedication, and health and wellness. Follow your dreams, don't give up. Keep your mind and body healthy, and never settle for second best.”Hunter is living proof of the popular adage:“Do what you love, and success will follow.”And, at just 21 years old, he is just getting started.To learn more about Hunter, his work, and success, visit him on social media today.

Paul Fitzgerald

Salt & Pepper Media Inc.

+1 289-795-6176

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok