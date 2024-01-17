Triple G Ventures Ignites Innovation At NAMM '24 With Exciting Reveal Of Pitch Competition Contestants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Triple G Pitch Competition @ NAMM

Triple G Ventures

Six Pioneering Finalists Prepare for Triple G Ventures' First-Ever NAMM Pitch Competition, Backed by iInsoundz and Holidaily Brewing Company

FRAMINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Triple G Ventures, the acclaimed leader in business growth acceleration for the creator economy, is gearing up for a standout presentation at the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) 2024. (Booth #9900). Marking a high point of the event, the company is eager to announce the contenders for its eagerly anticipated Pitch Competition (Room 240C) at NAMM '24 proudly sponsored by insoundz and Holidaily Brewing Company.More information about Pitch Competition:A distinguished panel of judges, and industry experts, will preside over the competition, evaluating the pitches based on creativity, innovation, and market potential. Detailed information about each judge can be found here .Following a rigorous selection process from a pool of highly innovative applicants, Triple G Ventures is delighted to reveal the top six companies chosen to compete in this prestigious pitch competition:Jamstack: on a mission to make playing, creating, and consuming music enticing, accessible, and social, Jamstack achieved $2M in sales in its first year. The company recently released Jamstack 2, and is now promising a new era of seamless musical experiences with its advanced AI music software platform. ( )Ciari Guitars: disrupting the guitar market with folded fretted instruments offering pro-quality and unmatched "personal item" convenience. Targeting musicians and travelers, Ciari provides stress-free guitar mobility with premium and mid-tier electric models being played on stages worldwide. ( )INTUSIC: transforms live concerts into immersive video game adventures, seamlessly blending music, lighting, and gameplay. The artist's performance controls the game, creating an unforgettable fusion of music and gaming.OSMIX: revolutionizes audio production with intelligent mixing and mastering, enabling creators to achieve a release-ready mix in minutes. Streamlining the process, Osmix offers efficiency and cost-effectiveness.TerraVerb: TerraVerb's Hyvibe Preamp redefines guitar innovation with built-in effects, a multi-track looper, and Bluetooth audio playback. An acoustic guitar technology leap, TerraVerb sets new standards in sound, style, and performance. ( )AECHO: AECHO's AI-driven tonal analysis predicts emotional traits with over 80% accuracy. Language-agnostic and resilient, AECHO brings human insights efficiently to applications such as HR, team building, and call centers. ( )Triple G Ventures will be on the show floor at Booth #9900 from January 25th to 28th. The Triple G + NAMM Pitch Competition will take place between 4 PM to 6 PM PST, on the 2nd floor of the Anaheim Convention Center in Room 204C. Just before the pitch, at 2 PM PST Triple G will be serving complimentary beer at booth #9900 courtesy of sponsored by Holidaily Brewing Co., during this pre-pitch gathering. RSVP HERE .Triple G Ventures, known for guiding emerging tech companies to success, invites attendees to explore tech innovations and business growth throughout the 25th-28th exhibit days, culminating in the Pitch Competition on the 25th.About Sponsors:insoundz: ( ), the groundbreaking generative AI audio enhancement company, empowers humans to reshape the landscape of sound and communication. Our unwavering mission is to ensure effective and inclusive auditory experiences for all, enabling individuals to showcase their talents, freely express themselves, and effortlessly share their expertise and skills anytime, anywhere. As proud recipients of the prestigious Red Dot Design award, we are headquartered in Tel Aviv, with a diverse team spanning the globe.​​Holidaily Brewing Company ( )Karen Hertz, a cancer survivor and craft beer enthusiast, transformed her health journey into a passion project. Faced with limited gluten-free beer options, Karen founded Holidaily Brewing Company to offer excellent-tasting gluten-free beer, blending her commitment to health, happiness, and the celebration of life.About Triple G Ventures ( )The award-winning go-to global business growth accelerator for rising brands, scaling emerging tech companies empowering the creator economy. Triple G Ventures specializes in business growth from seed to scale in consumer and creator tech including, but not limited to, IoT, AI, Web 3.0, Machine Learning, IT, A/V Tech, EdTech, and more. Triple G Ventures architects and delivers brand strategy, product definition, go-to-market, channel strategy, sales and marketing strategy and execution, digital transformation, strategic partnerships, business operations, team development, financial business strategy, and planning.About NAMMThe National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit association that promotes the pleasures and benefits of making music and strengthens the $17 billion global music products industry. NAMM's activities and programs are designed to promote music making to people of all ages. NAMM is comprised of approximately 10,400 Member companies located in more than 104 countries.

