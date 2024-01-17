Pennsylvania Third-Grade Students Invited To Enter Dental Health Contest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) invites third-graders across Pennsylvania to show their creativity this February in celebration of National Children's Dental Health Month (NCDHM).



The American Dental Association's (ADA) NCDHM theme for 2024 is:“Healthy Habits for Healthy Smiles!” ADA emphasizes that the attitudes and habits established at an early age are critical in maintaining good oral health throughout life. NCDHM brings together thousands of dedicated dental professionals, health care providers and educators to promote the benefits of good oral health to children, their caregivers and many others to help keep children's smiles beautiful now and for years to come.



Third graders who participate in PDA's poster contest will have a chance to compete for statewide prizes. Three winners will be selected. The first-place winner will be awarded $500. In addition, the first-place winner's school and teacher will each receive a $250 prize. The second-place winner will receive $250, while the third-place winner will receive $100.



“Throughout the years, our members have been at the forefront of dental health and continue to strive to make it a priority for our children,” said Dr. Sam Mansour of Erie, PDA's statewide NCDHM chair.“It is again time to engage future generations and we look forward to working with our schools and communities as dental health educators to make NCDHM 2024 a great success.”



PDA offers classroom resources, including a lesson plan featuring dental health information, classroom activities and fun worksheets. These lesson plan kits and activities are distributed electronically. Please contact Zsofia Kandrot at ... or go to padental/NCDHM to receive these materials along with the contest rules. Complimentary NCDHM posters are also available by request.



All entries for the poster contest must be submitted by Friday, March 1. Please mail the entry to: Pennsylvania Dental Association, Attn: NCDHM Poster Contest, 3501 N. Front Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110. PDA will announce the top three winners in early April.



About the Pennsylvania Dental Association

Founded in 1868, the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) is comprised of approximately 5,200 member dentists. It is a constituency of the American Dental Association (ADA), the largest and oldest national dental society in the world. PDA's mission is to improve the public health, promote the art and science of dentistry and represent the interests of its member dentists and their patients. PDA is the voice of dentistry in Pennsylvania. For more information on PDA, visit our website at .

