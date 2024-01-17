Secrets To Pain Management Dr. Philip R. Appel Shares Four Decades Of Expertise In New Book

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Pain Psychologist's Handbook For Living And Thriving With Chronic Pain

- Dr. Philip R. AppelSILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pearson Self Publishers PresentsEsteemed pain psychologist and Director Emeritus of the Psychology Service at the MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital, Dr. Philip R. Appel, Ph.D ., unveils a groundbreaking guide for individuals grappling with chronic pain. Drawing from over four decades of clinical practice, Dr. Appel 's book serves as a beacon of knowledge, offering strategies and mind-body exercises to empower readers in their journey toward pain reduction and improved well-being.Dr. Philip R. Appel boasts an illustrious career as an expert in pain psychology. His distinguished 36-year tenure at the MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital in Washington, D.C., where he served as Director of Psychology, reflects his commitment to alleviating the suffering of medical and surgical patients experiencing persistent pain. Besides, he was also a former Assistant Professor at Georgetown University Medical School, teaching Pain and Rehabilitation Psychology Fellows and Physiatry Residents about the psychological aspects of chronic pain. Dr. Appel's wealth of experience also includes former service as a Behavioral Science officer in the U.S. Army. As a Lifetime Fellow and former President of the American Society of Clinical Hypnosis, he has made significant contributions to the medical field.In his latest release, A Pain Psychologist's Handbook to Living Well and Thriving with Persistent Pain, Dr. Appel provides a comprehensive educational and self-help guide for individuals navigating the challenges of chronic pain. The book explores the nature of pain, stress, and the profound impact of distress on the pain experienced in different parts of the body. Readers will discover a treasure trove of mind-body exercises designed to cultivate resilience and reduce suffering. Dr. Appel's goal for the book is to empower readers to become adept conservators of their holistic well-being; physically, mentally, and spiritually.Dr. Appel encourages his readers to view their pain through a new lens, offering practical tools to respond to their situation and live well despite persistent pain. The book is poised to become an invaluable resource for individuals seeking not just relief but a comprehensive approach to managing chronic pain.Dr. Appel's book "A Pain Psychologist's Handbook For Living And Thriving With Chronic Pain " is released on Jan 09, 2024 and will be available for purchase online and at leading bookstores nationwide. For media inquiries, author interviews, or review copies, please

