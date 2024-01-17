Veera Rana Appointed Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 18 (IANS) Over a month after Veera Rana, a 1988-batch IAS officer was handed the additional charge of Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh, she has been appointed as Chief Secretary of the state, an official said on Wednesday.

Rana, who also holds the position of Chairperson of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, will continue to hold the post until further direction, according to an order issued by the state's General Administration Department (GAD) on Wednesday.

Rana was elevated to the post of Chief Secretary on November 30 after the former Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains' two-time extended tenure expired after the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh in November last year.

Rana is the second woman Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh.

Nirmala Buch became the state's first woman Chief Secretary. She passed away in July last year, after making significant contributions throughout her career, including as Chief Electoral Officer of Madhya Pradesh.

Rana has previously served as the Collector of Vidisha, Jabalpur, and Mahasamund districts of Madhya Pradesh, besides holding responsibilities in various key departments throughout her career.

As Rana was elevated to the Chief Secretary before the results of the assembly election were declared, and now since the state has a new Chief Minister (Mohan Yadav), the decision on appointing a full-time Chief Secretary was awaited.

Rana is set to retire from service in March this year.

Meanwhile, senior IAS officer Sanjay Bandopadhyay, who has returned to Madhya Pradesh after his deputation with Centre got over recently, has been appointed as Chairman of Employee Selection Board (ESB), earlier known as Vyapam.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has given a crucial department to the senior most IAS officer Bandopadhyay, who was also in the race for the post of Chief Secretary.

--IANS

pd/pgh