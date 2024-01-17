Webinar: Gain An In-Depth Understanding Of FDA's Regulation Of Promotion And Advertising - Receive 6 RAC Credits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FDA's regulation of Promotion and Advertising" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Navigating the FDA's established legal requirements for advertising and promotion of regulated products can be confusing. Interpretations of statutory language and the integration of psychological principles creates a new venue for FDA enforcement criteria. Social media creates new boundaries and pitfalls for manufacturers that create new and onerous obligations despite the corresponding benefits of direct-to-consumer advertising.

Mass media and internet platforms create new avenues for communication, but the regulatory guard rails to stay compliance with FDA's requirements are not always clear and they evolve in unexpected ways. The seminar will cover topics that equip you with the knowledge and skills required to avoid the FDA's enforcement hammer.

The FDA regulates firms' advertising and promotion of products. The information may not be false or misleading and include adequate information about the risks versus benefits of a product. The concept of "labeling" incorporates relatively new platforms based on internet platforms and social media.

The direct nature of communication to consumers relies, in part, on how someone cognitively processes information and acts accordingly. Constitutional case law has shaped how the FDA can and cannot regulate commercial speech, i.e., labeling. At the same time, the FDA applies its interpretations of statutory language in surprising ways

Interpret the FDA's statutory language for labeling

Understand the relevant Constitutional Law

Learn how case law has shaped FDA's regulation

Identify the dangers of social media promotion

See how FDA's use of cognitive psychology affects marketing New Corporate Responsibility

Sales and marketing executives and managers.

Regulatory managers

In-house legal counsel and contract specialists

3rd party consultants

Venture Capitalists

Investors Business Acquisition Executives

Owners of new or developing firms

Own-label distributors

International Trade Managers

Product specification developer

All Regulatory consultants

Compliance specialists

Food, drug, and medical device attorneys

Marketing representatives

Medical communications professionals

Medical affairs

Medical writing

Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs) Clinical research professionals

Statutory requirements and FDA's Regulatory Interpretation

Constitutional Law

First Amendment Protection

Commercial vs. Individual Free Speech

Controlling Supreme Court Cases for Government Actions

FDA Guidance and How to Follow It

Social Media as Labeling

FDA's Use of Cognitive Psychology Principles to Evaluation Promotional Information

Risk / Benefit Information and the Consumer Decision Process

Case studies and hypotheticals

FDA's Expectation of Corporate Policy

FDA Warning Letters and Untitled Letters

Overlapping Federal Laws for Advertising and Promotion FDA's Position of Corporate Responsibility

