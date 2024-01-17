Misys Inc. Acknowledges Mendelson Consulting In The Top Partner Ranks For 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mendelson Consulting, a prominent provider of cutting-edge financial consulting services, is delighted to announce its accomplishment for being on the top partner list by MISys Inc. for the year 2023. This recognition highlights Mendelson Consulting's dedication to excellence, inventive approaches, and significant contributions to MISys Inc.'s success.MISys Inc., a key player in the software industry, extends sincere appreciation to Mendelson Consulting for the exceptional partnership exhibited throughout 2023. The recognition means Mendelson Consulting's outstanding performance, met the rigorous criteria set by MISys Inc., including new business generation, customer retention, software implementation, manufacturing expertise, and overall positive collaboration.CEO of Mendelson Consulting, Mario Nowogrodzki, stated "We are honored to be included in this esteemed group and we are eager to continue our collaborative efforts in the upcoming year."“Mendelson is a great partner,” said Charlie Kimbell, Director of Sales and Marketing at MISys.“Mario and the rest of the team lead the country in bringing inventory and manufacturing solutions to companies using QuickBooks.“We are thrilled that they promote MISys Manufacturing as one of the arrows in their quiver of software solutions.”About MISys Inc.:MISys Inc. Develops software to help manufacturers thrive by adding critical functionality to entry level accounting systems at an affordable price. The employee-owned company was founded in 1977 and has been recognized as a top independent software vendor by Sage Accounting and Intuit QuickBooks. MISys recently introduced“MISys on Azure” making it easy to deploy their robust software application, MISys Manufacturing, in the cloud on Microsoft Azure. The Top Partner list recognizes outstanding collaborations with industry experts and resellers committed to addressing the needs of manufacturers.For more information about MISys visit .About Mendelson Consulting:Mendelson Consulting, under the leadership of CEO Mario Nowogrodzki, is a leading provider of cutting-edge financial consulting services. Renowned for its excellence, the firm has garnered recognition as a Top Technologist and Top Integrations ProAdvisor by Insightful Accountant, along with the prestigious designation of a Top 100 ProAdvisor. Committed to delivering award-winning and tailored solutions, Mendelson Consulting optimizes financial processes to foster sustainable growth. With a dedicated team, the firm focuses on transforming businesses through strategic guidance and expert insights, solidifying its position as an industry leader in financial consulting.For more details about Mendelson Consulting and its premier financial consulting services, please visit .

