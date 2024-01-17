Membrion Named Top Innovator At World Economic Forum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Award-winning solution enables industrial facilities to expand capacity and makes recycling wastewater irresistible

- Greg Newbloom, founder and chief executive officer of MembrionSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Membrion was named Top Innovator of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Zero Water Waste Challenge. The announcement was made during the cohort announcement at the“Innovation for Freshwater Conservation” session at WEF's annual meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.“Membrion is honored to participate in the World Economic Forum's Zero Water Waste Challenge and be named a Top Innovator,” said Greg Newbloom, founder and chief executive officer of Membrion.“The WEF innovation award is focused on solutions for the treatment of non-traditional wastewater streams. We have commercialized a truly novel solution for recycling and reusing wastewater, creating sustainability for industries, and preventing the disposal of unsafe wastewater into the environment.”The Zero Wastewater Challenge is a water-focused innovation initiative with a $2 million prize to accelerate new technology adoption. This year, approximately 200 companies were considered from all over the world, and Membrion was selected as a Top Innovator. Membrion is one of only two recipients with headquarters in the United States.Membrion is a rapidly expanding manufacturer of solutions for harsh wastewater streams which have historically been treated with a combination of energy, chemicals, and offsite trucking. In contrast, Membrion enables the recycling and reuse of wastewater as well as the recovery of valuable metals and minerals contained within. These solutions are seeing increasing adoption amongst Fortune 500 clients because they are flexible, customizable, and can be integrated into existing industrial facilities. Once integrated, they expand wastewater treatment capacity, ensure regulatory compliance, reduce CO2 emissions, and lower costs – delivering impressive returns on investment.The WEF annual meeting gathers all major international organizations, 1,000 forum annual members, over 100 governments, experts, entrepreneurs, and members of the media. It is so well-attended that companies sometimes wait years for an invitation to attend in person.“Membrion both shares and embraces the WEF mission to further technological innovation which benefits all people, everywhere,” Newbloom said.***About MembrionMembrion manufactures patented electro-ceramic desalination technology, including membranes, for harsh industrial wastewater. Membrion's customizable filtration and reclamation systems remove problematic ions, such as metal, to expand capacity in industrial facilities, to ensure compliance, and to eliminate costs. These systems can recover up to 98% of water in the harshest conditions. Membrion's flexible, electro-ceramic desalination solutions yield endless possibilities for water recovery and reuse, allowing manufacturers to recycle water at previously inaccessible pH ranges and with challenging trace chemicals. The sustainable membrane solutions created by Membrion are low fouling, require less cleaning, are oxidizer resistant, have ultra-low pH stability, and are economical. For more information, visit membrion.###

