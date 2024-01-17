Paula Vail, Radio Host And Revered Author, Is Now On Television: Tune In To KMET TV Every Sunday For Her Elevating Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Paula Vail

Join Paula Vail on KMET TV Every Sunday at 8 AM PST for an Uplifting Experience with 'Elevating Your Life.'

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Paula Vail , TV/Radio host, Reiki Master, and best-selling author, is now on KMET TV . "Elevating Your Life" fans can see Vail every Sunday at 8 AM PST for a genuinely inspiring experience. Bringing out the best in her guests, Vail's show is a gateway to understanding the key to living a more fulfilled and enjoyable life.

"My mission is to spread positive energy, information, and inspiration through education and entertainment. The more informed individuals are about how to nourish their emotions, bodies, and mindset, the more able they are to make choices that create authentic awareness," says Vail.

Vail began her journey as a healer when her beloved dog, Shotzy, became ill. Learning the art of Reiki, Paula could administer love, care, and healing power to her Canine friend. Inspired by Shotzy's recovery process, Vail began her Reiki venture. In Establishing Wellness Inspired in 2008, Paula envisioned spreading the healing power of Reiki to both humans and animals alongside the mission of imparting knowledge through teaching.

"Every day, I work to help others live with love and compassion, enabling blessings to manifest in people's lives," informs Vail. "Reiki has had a life-changing effect on me, and I love sharing the gift of Reiki with others. In my business and my life, I strive to teach the true essence of Reiki and to continue to grow my knowledge and expertise."

Vail expresses her vision as residing in a world where questioning happiness becomes obsolete as happiness becomes the inherent and natural state of being for all. In 2019, Vail released her first book, "Why am I so Happy?" She earned a spot among America's Leading Ladies and shared this accolade with luminaries like Oprah Winfrey and Melinda Gates.

Recognized by the International Association of Top Professionals, she received various honors, including the Empowered Woman of the Year Award. In 2021, she authored "Beyond Wellness," a valuable resource for practitioners of Usui Reiki.

She has also been indicted into the Tacoma Business Hall of Fame.

Want to meet Paula in person? Embark on a transformative expedition to delve into the profound power of healing with Vail at the 'Heal the Healer ' retreat this fall, 2024. Join and discover the enriching principles of Reiki and share this transformative journey.

