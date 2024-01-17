Platinum City Golden West Entertainment & Films Debuts 'Put The Guns Down: A World Epidemic' By T.C. Carney Sr. & Ice T

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Platinum City Golden West Entertainment & Films

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Platinum City Golden West Entertainment & Films (PCGW ) announced today the U.S. premiere of the powerfully poignant documentary "Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic," directed by Terry C. Carney, Sr., and produced by Ice T, January 27th, 2024, in Beverly Hills, CA.Straight from the streets of South Central Los Angeles, the "Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic" documentary provides an unsettling look at the resultant societal impact of gun violence due to profound economic hardships and negligible mental health care pervasive in the area for generations. With the surge of senseless gun violence growing into epidemic proportions country-wide, the documentary serves as a call to action to put the guns down and provides a catalyst for much-needed, long-lasting, and impactful change.A candid, gritty, insiders look at the crisis situation, director Terry C. Carney Sr.'s journey from gang life to filmmaking, provides Carney with unprecedented access and never-before-seen interviews not usually granted to filmmakers or documentarians. Street violence victims and their families contribute their heart-wrenching, personal stories and perspectives, as do Spice 1, Chilly Chill, Kokane, Big LV-Gangsters in Paradise, DJ Quick JR, Alonso Williams, Compton's Most Wanted THA Chill, Lawanda Hawkins, Coach Cornell Ward, and Aqeela Sherrills.Producer Ice T, whose own past lends a profound authenticity and insight into the film's subject matter, had this to say about the powerful project, "Happy to be alongside my friend and partner, Terry Carney, as this film is very much needed for the world to see and save our kids. Just this past weekend, multiple children died in this country."Director Terry C. Carney Sr. added,“I wanted to create a documentary that was relatable, emotionally deep and that explored real-life people and examined real-life issues. I am proud to say we have done that here with "Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic". I know people are gonna talk about this film and with talk, discussion, and awareness comes change. This is a rally cry to put the guns down and forge a new path.”About PCGW: Platinum City Golden West Entertainment & Films is dedicated to producing projects that resonate with audiences on a profound level, tackling critical social issues, and inspiring change through the art of filmmaking.

Rachel Dares

Rachel Dares PR

+1 714-718-9043

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Other

"Put The Guns Down: A World Epidemic"