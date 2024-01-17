Upcoming Red Awards Winners: Dezer, Peebles, Naftali, And Other Top Brass From NYC And South Florida Honored

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Selman Yalcin at the RED Architecture and Construction Awards, October 2023

Selman Yalcin with RED Architecture and Construction Awards Winners, October 2023

1st Florida Red Awards and 2nd Annual Commercial Real Estate Awards spotlight real estate notables

NEW YORK, NY, US, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Selman Yalcin, President of Red Connect , is thrilled to announce the upcoming Red (Real Estate Development) Awards celebrating top talent in real estate and construction, with many hailing from New York and South Florida. Open to a diverse range of professionals, including property developers, interior designers, architects, real estate professionals, contractors, and individual service providers, these awards highlight achievements spanning from local to international and residential to commercial realms. They also serve as prestigious networking experiences.After a total of six New York-based award shows, the first Miami, FL Red Awards are set to take place in the Design District on January 27th, where a committee of renowned real estate professionals has carefully selected distinguished recipients, including Don Peebles ("Real Estate Investment Company of the Year”) of the Peebles Corporation, Gil Dezer ("Developer of the Year") of Dezer Development, Edgardo Defortuna ("Residential Developer of the Year") of Fortune International, and Zafir Rashid ("Hotel & Resort Developer of the Year") of Everest Place Development.Following the ceremony in Miami, the Commercial Real Estate Awards, now in its 2nd year, will be hosted on February 29th at the James Hotel in New York City, featuring icons of the industry like Bob Knakal, serving as the Master of Ceremonies, and recognizing the outstanding achievements of commercial real estate pioneers like Miki Naftali ("NY Developer of the Year ") along with up and comers.Other awards being given out at the two events include "Emerging Developer of the Year," "Woman Owned Architecture Firm of the Year," and "Creative Design Firm of the Year." Over 200 guests are expected at each event, with over 30 awards distributed in total.Established in 2021, the Red Awards have quickly become the most anticipated event in the industry. Aside from their esteemed award ceremonies, Red Connect has connected over 35,000 professionals in major cities like New York, Chicago, Miami, and Los Angeles through hundreds of networking events dating back to 2015."The Red Awards ceremonies are a pinnacle of sophistication, featuring black-tie attire and a red carpet theme. Set in the best venues, these exclusive events bring together the crème de la crème of the real estate and construction industries," says Yalcin. "It's more than an awards ceremony; it's an unparalleled networking opportunity where individuals can connect, collaborate, and celebrate the pinnacle of industry achievements."Red Connect has brought on Hundred Stories as their official Public Relations and Programming partner for the Red Awards. Robin Dolch, founder and CEO of Hundred Stories, emphasizes, "With many industry awards focusing solely on the property or project, the people behind them often get overlooked. Selman has made sure to change that narrative by honoring the passion and hard work of those driving the industry's success."Red Connect is seeking sponsors that align with the Red Award's initiatives, offering various sponsorship options ranging from branded bar signage to dinner and table sponsorships. Sponsors will gain a unique opportunity to showcase their brand while solidifying pivotal relationships within the real estate and construction industries. To put forth nominations or to inquire about sponsorships, please contact ....About Red ConnectSelman Yalcin, a seasoned professional with a career spanning the construction and real estate industry since 1992, founded Red Connect in 2015. Starting as a construction worker, Selman climbed from the ground up to become a supervisor and project manager. In 2015, Selman leveraged his years of expertise to initiate Red Connect's real estate networking events, attracting hundreds of individuals across New York, Miami, Chicago, and Los Angeles monthly. In 2021, Selman expanded his vision through the formation of the Red Awards, encompassing residential and commercial real estate awards, as well as Architecture/Construction awards in New York. Expanding further, he launched Red Awards Florida, recognizing outstanding contributions in the Sunshine State. Currently hosting five awards ceremonies across two states, Selman is set to expand the Red Awards to two additional states in the coming year.About Hundred StoriesFor over a decade, Hundred Stories has been at the forefront of media relations, event production and brand partnerships in the luxury real estate and hospitality sectors. Lauded for their unique ability to foresee and leverage emerging trends in lifestyle, design, architecture, and business, as well as bring together thought leaders, influencers, and like-minded brands, the Hundred Stories team are experts at crafting distinctive and enduring stories across all channels that matter.

