Arab America Foundation Announces 40 Under 40-Class Of 2024: Applicants Now Accepted

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Arab America Foundation's 40 Under 40

Arab America Foundation

The Initiative Recognizes the Accomplishments of Young Arab American Professionals for their Outstanding Achievements.

- Warren David, President, Arab AmericaWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Arab America Foundation announced today the registration period is now open for 40 Under 40–Class of 2024.Applications are now being accepted through Friday, February 16, 2024, at 12:00 Midnight ET.40 Under 40 is a celebration of accomplished young Arab Americans. The program spotlights Arab Americans in all fields, including but not limited to business/professions, education, law, public service/politics, non-profit, business leaders, entrepreneurs, engineers, medical professionals, artists, entertainers, writers, and the media.“This initiative stands as a vital element of our commitment to unite and empower Arab Americans while recognizing the rising leaders shaping our communities. Celebrating our youth and emerging leaders is imperative for fostering pride in their identity and cultural heritage,” said Warren David, Co-Founder of the Arab America Foundation and President of Arab America.“Recognizing the accomplishments of young professionals provides us with the opportunity to express our excitement and appreciation for their outstanding achievements.”All candidates should be under the age of 40 and over the age of 30 at the time of entry, excel in their respective fields, and be engaged in promoting their heritage and culture to empower their communities and make a difference. The competition is open to all professionals who live and/or work in the United States and are of Arab descent. Entrants will complete an online application of their background and achievements. The finalists will be determined by a judging review panel.In addition to 40 Under 40, The Arab America Foundation will announce Class of 2022 awardees for 20 Under 20 and 30 Under 30 in the coming months.The Arab America Foundation and its board members are grateful for the leadership of the initiative's coordinators, Nabeleh Ghareeb, Elias J. Khalil, and the prestigious panel of judges.Only self-nominating applicants will be accepted.TO APPLY CLICK HEREAbout the Arab America FoundationThe Arab America Foundation ( ) is a non-profit (501c3) educational and cultural organization. The mission of AAF is to promote Arab heritage, educate Americans about Arab identity, and connect and empower Arab Americans together and with diverse organizations across the U.S.

Claire Boyle

Arab America Foundation

+1 877-272-2944

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram