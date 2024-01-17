Husch Blackwell Strategies Launches HBS Public Affairs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- HBS CEO Andy BluntUNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Husch Blackwell Strategies announced today it has established a new public affairs consultancy within the firm with two long-time industry executives, Marianna Deal and Kirsty McDonald , leading the practice. Marianna has advised some of the world's top brands, elected leaders, and organizations in her thirty-plus year career and will serve as HBS Public Affairs Chair. Kirsty brings more than twenty years of experience in the healthcare, financial services, and energy sectors in the U.S. and Asia-Pacific to her new role as President.The move provides HBS clients a comprehensive approach to managing their interests through state and federal government affairs, executive-level counsel with HBS Leadership Strategies and now public affairs.HBS CEO Andy Blunt said,“In an increasingly complex environment, clear communication is critical. Our clients will now benefit from a truly comprehensive approach to their needs and the clarity of a 360-degree strategic advantage.”Marianna added,“In today's stakeholder economy, organizations are challenged with building and protecting their reputation and advancing their business strategy, while meeting the needs of key audiences, ranging from lawmakers and regulators, to customers, shareholders, suppliers, employees, and local communities. Our integrated model means we have the in-house capabilities to reach every one of those audiences and help our clients to reach their business goals.”Marianna made her mark in the industry as a leader with global public relations firm FleishmanHillard where, for 28 years, she worked across industries, leading the firm's national public affairs practice, heading business development for the Americas and serving as Senior Partner. Notable clients included Anheuser Busch, Energizer Holdings, BP, Monsanto, Procter and Gamble, Bayer Crop Science, Bridgestone Firestone, and Enterprise Holdings.Marianna recently served as senior communications advisor to a U.S Senator and earlier as Communications Director when he served as a state Attorney General. In both positions, she led local, regional and national communications strategies to enhance the development of transformative public policy.Kirsty noted,“We recognize that real change takes place at the intersection of policy and public opinion. By offering our clients a suite of services that includes strategic communications, government relations and executive-level counsel, we're positioned to help them solve their most complex problems.”Kirsty has served as a trusted partner to global companies for more than twenty years with expertise in crisis and issues management, executive positioning, employee communications, litigation support and high-profile transactions.Kirsty has managed her own strategic communications consulting business and held senior communications and advocacy roles at companies including Cigna, Centene Corporation, Peabody Energy and EY. She began her career as a journalist for a national Australian news and talk radio network.HBS Public Affairs will offer clients, Crisis and Issues Communications; Change Communications; Corporate and Executive Positioning; Employee Engagement; Sustainability and ESG; and Transaction Communications.HBS COO Gregg Hartley concluded,“We are uniquely positioned to capitalize on a growing opportunity that will benefit our clients and our business while affirming our commitment to delivering exceptional service and results.”HBS is a trusted national brand for federal and state lobbying. With one of the largest networks of state lobbyists in the country, the firm has capital offices in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin, and a prominent federal practice in Washington, DC. U.S. Senator Roy Blunt chairs the firm's Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington - a specialized executive team that provides a comprehensive whole-of-government advisory service that is tailored to the needs of a specific organization.# # #

