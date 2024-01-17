SF-BASED ROUNDHOUSEONE PARTNERS WITH WASHINGTON POST TO UNVEIL STUDY ON IMPACT OF GAS STOVES ON INDOOR AIR QUALITY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Study by RoundhouseOne and Washington Post reveals the impact of gas stoves vs. induction cooktops on health and the environment

- Mark MillerSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RoundhouseOne, together with Washington Post climate columnist Michael Coren, is proud to announce the publication of its study examining the health implications of gas stoves versus induction cooktops. The study highlights the importance of understanding the effects of everyday appliances on indoor air quality . An article discussing the investigation appears on the front page of today's Climate section of the Washington Post."At RoundhouseOne, we are constantly seeking ways to make places better, using our advanced and patented technologies to improve environmental health and sustainability,” said Archana Ramachandran, Director of RoundhouseOne.“In the realm of spatial intelligence, we don't just predict the future, we shape it with precision analytics, transformative technology, and a commitment to community impact. This collaboration with Michael Coren and the Washington Post means we get to share our knowledge on a national scale. We are thrilled to see our efforts contribute to a greater understanding of indoor air quality and its impact on health, especially on a nationwide platform."RoundhouseOne is grateful for the support it received from Ocean Plant and MKThink during the four-week study. RoundhouseOne leverages Ocean Plant, San Francisco's community space at the city's western-most edge, as a testbed for their innovative technologies, and is supported by MKThink, who areexperts in creating intelligent places.“MKThink is honored to be founding partners with RoundhouseOne,” said Mark Miller, FAIA, Founder and Chairperson of MKThink.“We're not only excited to be part of the team of technologists, researchers, scientists, and innovators that created the tech, but also appreciative of thoughtful media like the Washington Post, and their dedication to finding answers through scientific investigation.”Utilizing Air Angel sensor networks developed by RoundhouseOne and Aeroqual's NO2 sensors, RoundhouseOne was able to collect comprehensive data on the air quality impacts of different cooking methods. The study revealed that cooking with an induction stove released fewer pollutants, such as NO2 and particulate matter, compared to gas stoves, providing valuable data for policymakers to potentially incentivize the use of induction stoves over traditional gas stoves.Michael Coren's contribution to the study and his subsequent article have been pivotal in communicating these findings to a broader audience.“Michael Coren is a journalist who cares about inquiry-based research, and it's an honor to know him,” said Miller.Learn more about RoundhouseOne's study in collaboration with the Washington Post and explore our innovative technologies at Ocean Plant here:Based in San Francisco, RoundhouseOne is pioneering sustainable practices to make places better, using technology. RoundhouseOne is a leader in providing clear, accurate, relevant, and defensible data insights from architectural, cultural, and environmental sources and transforming them into Spatial Intelligence using advanced and patented technologies such as the 4Daptive platform and the Air Angel sensor networks.Learn more at .Ocean Plant, located at 800 Great Highway, strives to provide an intelligent and thoughtful place for community-based“blue” interaction at the physical edge of San Francisco and the Pacific Ocean. Tenants include Roundhouse One, MKThink, and Quaking Aspens. Learn more at*blue economy refers to cultural groups, businesses, organizations who are profiting responsibly from the ocean by way of sustainable fishing, ocean healthawareness, and activities that support the health of humans and animals.

