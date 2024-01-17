Peoria Cosmetic Surgery Hosts An Exclusive 'Girls Night Glow Up, A Cheers To A New You' Event With Dr. Shaili Gal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Peoria Cosmetic Surgery Girls Night Glow Up Event

Peoria Cosmetic Surgery is excited to introduce its new event dedicated to advancements in anti-aging and beauty in the New Year.

- Dr. Shaili GalPEORIA, ARIZONA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Peoria Cosmetic Surgery is celebrating a new year of beauty and wellness by hosting a unique event featuring live demonstrations and discussions on Hydrafacial treatments, surgical body contouring , breast surgeries , as well as ThermiVa (non-surgical feminine rejuvenation) and surgical feminine rejuvenation.Guests will enjoy live demonstrations, expert insights by surgeon Dr. Shaili Gal , special event-only pricing, a tour of the facility, and the chance to win a variety of personally curated treatments and products aimed to send you into 2024 with a New You mentality. In this educational event, Dr. Gal aims to help women navigate their changing bodies and aging in order to empower them to take control of their health and well-being.Dr. Shaili Gal is a double board-certified plastic surgeon and owner of Peoria Cosmetic Surgery. She originally completed her training and became board-certified in General Surgery, but found her true calling in Plastic Surgery, and has been in practice for the past 8 years. Dr. Gal was drawn to cosmetic plastic surgery not only because of its artistic nature, but also for its ability to transform people from the inside out, by helping patients boost their sense of self-confidence and empowerment. Dr. Gal's patient care philosophy revolves around not just listening to her patients, but also relating to them.“Every person that walks through the door has a story, a reason for seeking change. Whether they have struggled with weight loss their entire lives, have been bullied, which can diminish their sense of self-confidence, or simply for personal preference. Once I understand the 'why', we can take a deep dive and work together on a plan to help them achieve their goals,” says Dr. Shaili Gal.At Peoria Cosmetic Surgery, we believe it's not just about the physical transformation. We treat each person as a whole, helping them embrace their inner beauty and strength, and to let that radiate through. We want to help empower and raise our patients' self-confidence.”My mission and passion is my patient's happiness with my work,” says Dr. Gal. Achieving natural results that enhance patients' confidence and self-esteem is the ultimate goal.Don't miss this opportunity to elevate your beauty journey with Peoria Cosmetic Surgery. RSVP now to start 2024 with the confidence and beauty you deserve.For more details and to RSVP, visitSpace is limited, so act now to reserve a spot at this transformative event.About Peoria Cosmetic Surgery: Located in Peoria, AZ, Peoria Cosmetic Surgery is renowned for its advanced aesthetic treatments and personalized care, dedicated to enhancing the lives of women and men in the greater Phoenix surrounding area.Contact Peoria Cosmetic Surgery for more information or to schedule a consultation.

Candy Appleby

Peoria Cosmetic Surgery

+1 623-876-9494

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram