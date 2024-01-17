Taxpayers File Taxes Easily And Stress-Free With New AI-Powered App

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MasRefundTM Launches the First Bilingual Mobile App for English and Spanish-Speaking Taxpayers

- Simon Karmarkar, founder and CEO of MasRefundMIAMI, FL, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Imagine being able to file your taxes in less than 10 minutes. Just in time for tax season, there's the launch of a groundbreaking, new AI-powered app, called MasRefund, that lets people do just that.MasRefund is the first and only fully bilingual (English and Spanish) DIY-tax filing app designed to help Millennials, members of Gen Z, and others take the stress and worry out of tax time.“While MasRefund was built to empower the Hispanic community, taxpayers of all backgrounds can benefit from the app's ease of use,” says Lynnette Khalfani-Cox, The Money Coach, a personal finance expert and New York Times bestselling author.How It Works and Key Features of MasRefund*Simple three-step tax filing: sign up, scan documents, and submit your tax return.*Bilingual functionality in English and Spanish, catering to a diverse user base.*An affordable price ($24.99 for single and $49.99 for married filing joint taxpayers)*IRS audit protection with its MasComfortTM product for just $9.99MasRefund offers tax filers three huge benefits.Time-Savings Convenience:MasRefund eliminates the need for appointments, complex tax software, and dealing with IRS forms. Users can file their taxes effortlessly from anywhere, using just their mobile phones.“We don't play or work like our parents, why file taxes like they do,” says Simon Karmarkar, founder and CEO of MasRefund.Innovative Tax Solution for the Digital Age:As the tax season approaches, MasRefund is set to change the game for young, tech-savvy taxpayers and the Hispanic community with its affordable, straightforward, and mobile-centric approach to tax filing.Empowerment for the Hispanic Community:With fewer than 10,000 Spanish-speaking tax preparers for a population of 63 million, MasRefund steps in as a crucial resource for Hispanic families, offering a much-needed tax filing solution that is both accessible and convenient.“About 99% of my clients are Latino like me, and I know an app like MasRefund can help those who just need basic tax preparation done quickly and easily,” says Louis Barajas, a renowned financial expert and bestselling author.“Since I was the oldest kid in my family and spoke English and Spanish, I started doing taxes when I was 13 years old. I've even been an enrolled agent for decades, so I understand our community's tax needs,” Barajas adds.About MasRefund:MasRefund was founded with the vision of simplifying the tax filing process for a new generation of taxpayers. By leveraging technology and addressing the needs of the underserved, MasRefund is leading the way in financial tech solutions. Committed to safety, MasRefund places the highest priority on protecting customer data, ensuring a safe and secure tax filing experience. MasRefund is available for download. Visit or download the app directly from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.Note to editors: High-resolution images, logos, and interviews are available upon request.

