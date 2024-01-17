Donner To Exhibit A Variety Of New Gear Showcased By Leading Performers During The 2024 NAMM Show

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Donner will highlight its much-anticipated effects pedal partnership with Third Man Hardware alongside a slew of in-booth talent during next week's show

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Donner is excited to announce its participation in The 2024 NAMM Show, from January 25–28, 2024, in Anaheim, California, where it will release a wide range of innovative new gear at its Booth 3620 in Hall D.

The leading musical instrument manufacturer will debut a variety of products, including a highly anticipated effects pedal in collaboration with Jack White's Third Man Hardware. With more information on this groundbreaking product to come, the collaboration

will be a must-see for any guitar player and effects enthusiast.

Continue Reading

Additionally, Donner will also officially launch its BackBeat, the company's latest electronic drum kit. Featuring interactive LED drum pads that work in perfect harmony with all-new, VST-quality drum kit sounds and features a 10-channel interface, the BackBeat is a next-generation electronic drum set ideal for beginners and professionals alike.

On the piano side of the market, Donner will introduce its new DDP-80 Pro, a modern, home-style digital piano. Blending seamlessly into living spaces as both a musical instrument and a decorative piece - thanks to its high-quality wooden cabinet - the DDP-80 Pro is a fusion of form and function and will resonate with a broad spectrum of players who are looking for an elegant digital piano for both practice and performance.

Y oung

Artists to Perform In-Booth Daily

In addition to releasing a wide range of products, Donner is thrilled to announce an eclectic roster of daily

performances in its NAMM booth, showcasing a global array of talent and musical diversity.

Students from the renowned School of Rock will perform on

Thursday, Jan. 25th, highlighting the next generation of musical prodigies.

Additionally, Ruben Wan, an LA-based musician, artist, songwriter and producer of Chinese descent who was born and raised in Panama, will perform on Friday, Jan. 25.

He will demo Donner's latest DST-600 electric guitar.

Adding to the international flair will be Kazuki Isogai, a highly acclaimed guitarist hailing from Tokyo who boasts an impressive fan base with more than 200,000 followers on Instagram. Isogai's popularity extends beyond borders, making him a captivating addition to the Donner NAMM Show lineup.

The Rocha Collective, led by the Grammy-nominated guitarist Carlinhos Rocha who has played for Stevie Wonder and Ricky Martin, will also perform at Donner's booth on Friday, Jan. 26. Cameron Graves, a pivotal member of the American jazz collective West Coast Get Down, will perform alongside his brother Taylor Graves on Friday, a day that will also see performances by the Vietnamese American singer/songwriter from Missouri, Dolly Ave, and the multi-instrumentalist Buddha Foster and his band.

Samurai Guitarist MIYAVI, along with dynamic singer-songwriters Allegra Miles and Ebony Loren, and progressive metal musician Yas Nomura will round out Donner's extensive lineup of Saturday booth performances. Visitors can immerse themselves in the vibrant world of Latin music with Ollie Pants, a percussionist based in Los Angeles.

Student artists from Los Angeles's Musicians Institute will provide a delightful end to the day.

If you would like to meet with a Donner Product Specialist during The 2024 NAMM Show, please reach out to [email protected] or stop by the Donner Music booth 3620 in Hall D.

For more information, please visit Donnermusic .

SOURCE Donner Music